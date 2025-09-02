Maze Therapeutics, Inc.: Maze Therapeutics Appoints Misbah Tahir as Chief Financial Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Misbah Tahir as chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately.

"We're thrilled to welcome Misbah as Maze's Chief Financial Officer at such a pivotal time for the company. We are preparing for several key milestones, including data for MZE782 in phenylketonuria and chronic kidney disease in Q3 2025 and initial data from our Phase 2 HORIZON trial of MZE829 in APOL1-mediated kidney disease in Q1 2026," said Jason Coloma, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Maze. "Misbah's proven track record in scaling biotech companies, combined with deep financial and operational expertise, will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy as we maintain our focus on clinical execution."

Mr. Tahir brings more than 20 years of financial and strategic experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He most recently served as CFO of IGM Biosciences, Inc., where he helped lead the company's 2019 initial public offering and worked with the executive team to raise more than $1 billion across multiple equity financings and a pharma partnership. Previously, he held senior finance positions at Dermira, Inc. (acquired by Eli Lilly and Company), Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Amgen Inc.), and Human Genome Sciences Inc. (acquired by GSK plc) where he played key roles in capital formation, pharma collaboration, and product launches. Mr. Tahir began his industry career at Amgen, Inc. after working as a management consultant at the consulting firm of Oliver Wyman. He holds an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan Business School and a B.A. in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania.

"Maze's strong balance sheet and expected cash runway into 2H 2027, combined with its differentiated precision genetics platform, advancing clinical pipeline, and disciplined development approach have given the company the opportunity to create significant value for both patients and shareholders," said Mr. Tahir. "I look forward to partnering with Jason and the entire leadership team to drive the next phase for Maze as we work together to harness the power of human genetics to develop potentially novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases."

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases. Guided by its Compass platform, Maze pursues genetically validated targets by integrating variant discovery and functionalization to discover and advance oral small molecule programs with first- or best-in-class potential. Maze's pipeline is led by MZE829, an oral APOL1 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for APOL1-mediated kidney disease, and MZE782, an oral SLC6A19 inhibitor advancing through Phase 1 with the potential to treat both chronic kidney disease (CKD) and phenylketonuria (PKU). Maze is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, please visit mazetx.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn and X .

