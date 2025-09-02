GDEV Inc.: GDEV announces results for the second quarter and first half of 2025

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDEV Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV), an international gaming and entertainment company ("GDEV" or the "Company"), released its financial and operational results for the second quarter and first half-year ended June 30, 2025.

Second quarter 2025 financial highlights:

Revenue of $120 million increased by 13% year-over-year.

Selling and marketing expenses of $53 million increased by 11% year-over-year driven by a testing of new areas in our performance marketing.

Profit for the period, net of tax, of $17 million in Q2 2025 increased vs. $15 million in Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $22 million increased vs. $17 million in Q2 2024.

of $22 million increased vs. $17 million in Q2 2024. Strong cash position of $932 million provides substantial resources for potential future strategic investments.



Second quarter and first half of 2025 financial performance in comparison

US$ million Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change (%) H1 2025 H1 2024 Change (%) Revenue 120 106 13% 217 213 2% Platform commissions (25) (23) 10% (46) (46) (2%) Game operation cost (14) (12) 15% (28) (25) 11% Selling and marketing expenses (53) (47) 11% (95) (111) (14%) General and administrative expenses (9) (9) 5% (17) (16) 4% Profit/loss for the period, net of tax 17 15 16% 31 9 N/M Adjusted EBITDA 22 17 30% 38 16 N/M Cash flows (used in)/generated from operating activities (10) 11 N/M (4) 12 N/M

____________

1 For more information, see section titled "Presentation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" on the last two pages of this report, including the reconciliation of the profit for the period, net of tax to the Adjusted EBITDA.

2 The amounts include investments in liquid high quality securities.

N/M: not meaningful

Second quarter 2025 financial performance

In the second quarter of 2025, our revenue increased by $14 million (or 13%) year-over-year to reach $120 million. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in the consumable portion of in-app purchases s made by players in the second quarter of 2025 partially offset by a decrease in advertising bookings.

Platform commissions increased by $2 million (or 10%) in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 in line with the increase in revenues.

Game operation cost remained relatively stable at the level of $14 million in the second quarter of 2025 vs. $13 million in the second quarter of 2024. Selling and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2025 increased by $5 million vs. the same period in 2024, amounting to $53 million. The increase is attributable to tests in our performance marketing approach.

General and administrative expenses remained stable at $9 million in the second quarters of both 2025 and 2024.

As a result of the factors above we recorded a profit for the period, net of tax, of $17 million compared with $15 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025 amounted to $22 million, an increase of $5 million compared with the same period in 2024.

Cash flows generated from operating activities were negative $10 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared with positive $11 million in the same period in 2024 primarily due to decrease in bookings and increase in marketing expenses.

First half 2025 financial performance

In the first half of 2025, our revenue increased by $4 million (or 2%) year-over-year to $217 million. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in the consumable portion of in-app purchases made by users in the first half of 2025 partially offset by a decrease in advertising bookings.

Platform commissions decreased by $0.7 million (or 2%) in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, driven by an increase of revenues recognized from PC platforms, where we enjoy lower commissions.

Game operation cost increased to the level of $28 million in the first half of 2025 vs. $25 million in the first half of 2024, mainly driven by an increase in investments in our IT infrastructure.

Selling and marketing expenses in the first half of 2025 decreased by $16 million vs. the same period in 2024, amounting to $95 million. The decrease is due to revising our approach and scaling down on UA spending with focus on efficiency rather than scale partially offset by an increase in expenses driven by a testing of new areas in our performance marketing.

General and administrative expenses remained relatively stable at $17 million in the first half of 2025 vs. $16 million in 2024.

As a result of the factors above (together with net finance income in the first half of 2025 of $3 million vs. net finance expenses in the same period in 2024 of $2 million), we recorded a profit for the period, net of tax, of $31 million compared with $9 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA in the first half of 2025 amounted to $38 million, an increase of $22 million compared with the same period in 2024.

Cash flows generated from operating activities were negative $4 million in the first half of 2025 compared with positive $12 million in the same period in 2024 mainly due to a decrease in bookings partially offset by a decrease in marketing expenses.

Second quarter and first half 2025 operational performance comparison

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change (%) H1 2025 H1 2024 Change (%) Bookings ($ million) 92 108 (14%) 173 216 (20%) Bookings from in-app purchases 87 101 (14%) 163 201 (19%) Bookings from advertising 5 7 (18%) 10 15 (31%) Share of advertising 5.9% 6.2% (0.3) p.p. 5.9% 6.9% (1.0) p.p. MPU (thousand) 312 381 (18%) 284 381 (26%) ABPPU ($) 93 88 5% 96 88 9%

Bookings declined in the second quarter and first half of 2025 to reach $92 million and $173 million respectively compared with $108 million and $216 million in the same periods in 2024. The decline is primarily due to a decline in monthly paying users by 18% and 26% in the second quarter and first half of 2025 respectively vs. the same periods in 2024 due to the decrease of the user acquisition expenses throughout 2024 and first half of 2025.

The share of advertisement sales as a percentage of total bookings decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2025 to reach 5.9% compared to 6.2% and 6.9% in the same periods in 2024. This decline was primarily driven by a global trend of declining CPM rates for advertising throughout 2024 and 2025.

Split of bookings by platform Q2 2025 Q2 2024 H1 2025 H1 2024 Mobile 63% 58% 61% 60% PC 37% 42% 39% 40%

In the first half of 2025, the share of mobile and PC versions of our games remained relatively stable while in the second quarter of 2025 we recorded an increase in share of mobile to reach 63% vs 58% compared with the same period in 2024.

Split of bookings by geography Q2 2025 Q2 2024 H1 2025 H1 2024 US 34% 34% 34% 34% Asia 19% 22% 20% 22% Europe 32% 29% 32% 29% Other 15% 15% 14% 15%

Our split of bookings by geography in the second quarter and first half of 2025 vs. the same periods in 2024 remained broadly similar, with a small decrease in the share of bookings in Asia and a small increase in bookings in Europe.

Note:

Due to rounding, the numbers presented throughout this release may not precisely add up to the totals. The period-over-period percentage changes are based on the actual numbers and may therefore differ from the percentage changes if those were to be calculated based on the rounded numbers.

About GDEV

GDEV is a gaming and entertainment holding company, focused on development and growth of its franchise portfolio across various genres and platforms. With a diverse range of subsidiaries including Nexters and Cubic Games, among others, GDEV strives to create games that will inspire and engage millions of players for years to come. Its franchises, such as Hero Wars, Island Hoppers, Pixel Gun 3D and others have accumulated over 550 million installs and $2.5 billion of bookings worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gdev.inc

Presentation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with IFRS throughout this press release, the Company has provided the non-IFRS financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA" (the "Non-IFRS Financial Measure"). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as the profit/loss for the period, net of tax as presented in the Company's financial statements in accordance with IFRS, adjusted to exclude (i) goodwill and investments in equity accounted associates' impairment, (ii) loss on disposal of subsidiaries, (iii) income tax expense, (iv) other financial income, finance income and expenses other than foreign exchange gains and losses and bank charges, (v) change in fair value of share warrant obligations and other financial instruments, (vi) share of loss of equity-accounted associates, (vii) depreciation and amortization, (viii) share-based payments expense and (ix) certain non-cash or other special items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The Company uses this Non-IFRS Financial Measure for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors. The Company believes that this Non-IFRS Financial Measure is a useful financial metric to assess its operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. This Non-IFRS Financial Measure is not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of the Company's financial results in accordance with IFRS. The use of the Non-IFRS Financial Measure terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures.

Reconciliation of the profit for the period, net of tax to the Adjusted EBITDA