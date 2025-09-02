NameSilo Technologies Corp. Announces Q2 2025 Results

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

Record Quarterly Revenues and 98.3% Increase in Operating Income

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company"), one of the largest domain registrars in the world, is pleased to announce the financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Financial Highlights of the Company:

The Company's financial results in fiscal Q2 2025 are set forth below (all figures in Canadian dollars):

11th consecutive quarter and 7th year of consecutive revenue growth.

15 th consecutive quarter of net operating income.

consecutive quarter of net operating income. Record revenues of $16,131,881 for Q2 2025 as compared to $13,175,765 in Q2 2024, an increase of 22.4%. The increase in revenues for Q2 2025 was due to an increase in domains under management, marketplace revenues, and from the sale of ancillary services.

Gross Profit of $4,122,496 or 25.6% of revenues in Q2 2025 vs $2,883,791 or 21.9% in Q2 2024.

Operating income of $1,866,730 for Q2 2025 compared to $941,525 in Q2 2024 an increase of 98.3%.

Net income of $1,170,255 in Q2 2025 compared to net income of $225,208 in Q2 2024 an increase of 420%.

Adjusted EBITDA* of $1,473,241 for Q2 2025 as compared to $692,714 in Q2 2024

Total Bookings* of $16,079,277 in Q2 2025 compared to $15,397,276 in Q2 2024.

Total deferred revenues of $33,014,747 as of June 30, 2025, vs $31,470,667 at December 31 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents of $4,134,872.

Investments, convertible loans and digital currency totalling $6,595,268.

"Q2 2025 was another quarter of strong revenue growth and free cash flow," commented Paul Andreola, CEO of NameSilo Technologies. "We are excited about our upcoming acquisition strategy to broaden our future growth prospects as well as the continued progress of our investee companies such as Cheelcare, Alchemy Nanotech and Ola Media. Namesilo Technologies has never been better positioned to grow and deploy capital in our existing portfolio companies, and to pursue new investment opportunities or strategic targets. We would like to thank all our employees, customers and shareholders for their support and hard work."

NameSilo LLC will focus on adding value-added products to offer customers a one-stop source for essential services related to their domains. The Company believes that these new products will further increase core revenues and margin growth for NameSilo, improve customer retention and improve the value proposition to the customer base.

"We have begun bundling email solutions with our domain products, providing customers with a more complete suite of tools to manage their online presence. In addition, we have rolled out free SSL certificates across all new domain market sites and parked pages on NameSilo, reinforcing our commitment to security and trust.

Our acquisition of ShortURL.at is especially exciting. The platform reached 38 million active users over the past twelve months, and we expect this audience to deliver increasing branding exposure and customer growth for NameSilo.com going forward." commented Kristaps Ronka, CEO of NameSilo LLC.

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third-party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 5.8 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

*Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are measures not recognized under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring gains or losses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons. Total bookings includes the full amount of cash received from new domain bookings, renewals and other related services. Whereas, under IFRS, the Company records revenue from domain booking and renewal fees on a straight-line basis over the life of the contract term. However, the Company's management believes that "total bookings" provides investors with insight into management's decision-making process because management uses this measure to run the business and make financial, strategic and operating decisions. Further, "total bookings" also provides useful insight into the Company's operating performance on a yearly basis. "Total bookings" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on their own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE NameSilo Technologies Corp.