Sharps Technology Inc: Sharps Technology, Inc. Acquires Over 2 Million SOL, the Native Asset of Solana, the Fastest and Most Used Public Blockchain

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharps Technology, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sharps Technology") (Nasdaq: "STSS" and "STSSW") today announced its first acquisition of Solana ("SOL") tokens as part of its digital asset treasury strategy under which the principal holding will be SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain. Funded from the Company's recent PIPE equity raise, Sharps Technology now holds over 2 million SOL, creating a SOL treasury currently valued north of $400M.

Sharps Technology intends to provide regular updates on its SOL holdings and performance metrics to ensure maximum transparency for investors.

Securities Act Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, endorsement, analysis, or recommendations with respect to any financial instruments, investments, or issuers. Investment in cryptocurrency and DeFi projects involves substantial risk, including the risk of complete loss. This press release does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, or specific needs of any particular person and each individual is urged to consult their legal and financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This press release also includes express and implied forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations, estimates, opinions and beliefs that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "endeavors," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "should" and "objective" and the negative and variations of such words and similar words. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and, by their nature, involve numerous assumptions and uncertainties. Nothing set forth herein should be regarded as a representation, warranty or prediction that we will achieve or are likely to achieve any particular future result. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including the risk that we may fail to realize the anticipated benefits of the private placement and the transactions contemplated by the LOI, including the ability of the Company to execute on its digital asset treasury strategy, as well as risks related to economic conditions, fluctuations in the market price of SOL, and the evolving regulatory environment, as well as other factors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company's product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features. Sharps Technology also offers products that are designed with specialized copolymer technology to support the pre-fillable syringe market segment. For additional information, please visit www.sharpstechnology.com .

The Company has adopted a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain, leveraging capital markets raises that produce consistent on-chain yield generation. Sharps Technology will provide access to the Solana network, the fastest and most used blockchain in the world.

Media Contact

Prosek Partners for Sharps Technology

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharps Technology Inc