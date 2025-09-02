DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.: DICK'S Sporting Goods and Foot Locker Announce Preliminary Results of Election for Merger Consideration

PITTSBURGH and NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. ("DICK'S Sporting Goods") (NYSE: DKS) and Foot Locker, Inc. ("Foot Locker") (NYSE: FL) today announced the preliminary results of the elections made by Foot Locker shareholders of record regarding the form of consideration they wish to receive in exchange for their shares of Foot Locker common stock in connection with the previously announced acquisition of Foot Locker by DICK'S Sporting Goods (the "Merger"). As previously disclosed, the deadline to have made such an election was 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time on August 29, 2025 (the "Election Deadline").

As further described in the election materials and in the parties' proxy statement/prospectus dated July 11, 2025, each Foot Locker shareholder was entitled to elect to receive, for each share of Foot Locker common stock held prior to the closing of the Merger, either (i) $24.00 in cash (the "cash consideration") or (ii) 0.1168 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods common stock (the "stock consideration"). Foot Locker shareholders who failed to make a proper election by the Election Deadline will receive cash consideration for their shares of Foot Locker common stock. Foot Locker shareholders who otherwise would have received a fractional share of DICK'S Sporting Goods common stock upon an election for stock consideration will receive cash in lieu of such fractional share. The election was not subject to a minimum or maximum amount of cash consideration or stock consideration.

Based on available information as of the Election Deadline, the preliminary results of the election were:

Foot Locker shareholders of record of approximately 92.6% of the outstanding shares of Foot Locker common stock elected to receive the stock consideration (which includes 31.6% of the outstanding shares of Foot Locker common stock that made elections pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures);

Foot Locker shareholders of record of approximately 1.2% of the outstanding shares of Foot Locker common stock elected to receive the cash consideration (which includes < 0.1% of the outstanding shares of Foot Locker common stock that made elections pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures); and

Foot Locker shareholders of record of approximately 6.2% of the outstanding shares of Foot Locker common stock did not make a valid election or did not deliver a valid election form prior to the Election Deadline, which includes approximately 4.5% of the outstanding shares of Foot Locker common stock owned by DICK'S Sporting Goods. Other than the shares of Foot Locker stock owned by DICK'S Sporting Goods, which will be, at the effective time of the Merger, automatically cancelled for no consideration and cease to exist, each non-electing Foot Locker shareholder will be entitled to receive the cash consideration for such shares.

The foregoing results are preliminary only, and final certified results of the election are not expected to be available until shortly before closing of the Merger. As previously disclosed, the Merger is expected to close on September 8, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of remaining customary closing conditions.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,400 retail stores in 20 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos.

