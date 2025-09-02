New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia", "Company") is pleased to announce the availability of its Consumer Cloud Platform in the Arabic language.

MiMedia made this enhancement at the request of its smartphone device manufacturer ("OEMs") partners, in-order-to target Arabic speaking countries in the Middle East and North Africa and in advance of expected device shipments with our OEM partners in the MENA region in the upcoming months.

"We are pleased to announce the availability of our consumer cloud offering in Arabic to target the large and growing MENA market with our smartphone partners," stated Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia. Mr. Giordano further noted, "Our OEM partners expect to ship devices into this important smartphone market in the coming months. We are thrilled to respond quickly to our partners' requests to make MiMedia available for this expansion, as we have long desired to enter the MENA market."

Mr. Giordano continued, "With this new language addition, our global language offerings now include Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Traditional Chinese, Japanese and Hindi, among others. We believe the global demand for consumer cloud has years of strong growth ahead, particularly with contribution from the rapid expansion of AI. MiMedia continues to find new opportunities in the world's most populous and fastest growing smartphone regions and we will always take steps to ensure that users globally can access our wonderful platform."

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides an AI and data powered, next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services engaged users all around the world.

