Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to provide an operating summary, financial highlights and a corporate update for the three month period ending June 30, 2025. The Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period have been filed on SEDAR+ and posted to the Company website.

"Despite experiencing a number of operational issues in an environment that remains difficult and where cost controls are paramount, I'm happy to be able to report that we have now been approved for government financing to support our Lac des Îles ("LDI") pit extension," said Northern Chief Executive Officer Hugues Jacquemin. "This is a major step forward, where the government recognized not only the importance of Lac des Îles, but that the Company needed help to drive it forward, and they have worked hard to make that happen. This commitment underscores Canada's strategy to be a key supplier of critical minerals, and in particular graphite, to the regional and global energy transition. For Northern, this support provides an important stepping stone in delivering on our long-term strategy of continuing to serve legacy industrial customers while positioning the Company to meet the fast-growing demand from battery and energy storage markets in North America and beyond."





Operational Highlights:

The Company experienced strong demand from industrial clients for its graphite through the second quarter of the year even amid geopolitical uncertainty and after negotiating higher pricing with customers for 2025;

from industrial clients for its graphite through the second quarter of the year even amid geopolitical uncertainty and after negotiating higher pricing with customers for 2025; Concentrate production for the quarter of 2,142 tonnes began to recover from the first quarter during which the impact of a mill shutdown reduced production to 1,211 tonnes but continued to suffer from a number of operational issues that have now been corrected;

for the quarter of 2,142 tonnes began to recover from the first quarter during which the impact of a mill shutdown reduced production to 1,211 tonnes but continued to suffer from a number of operational issues that have now been corrected; Subsequent to the end of the quarter the Company secured up to $6.225 million in government support in the form of an interest-free, unsecured contribution to help finance a pit extension at LDI which will keep North America's only producing graphite mine in production;

NGC Battery Materials division ( "NGCBM" ) delivered a number of key wins in the quarter , including an agreement to license its carbon material processing technology to an arm's length third party for industrial applications. The Company has received an initial US$1.5 million payment and anticipates receiving an additional US$5.5 million through the balance of the year. It is also due to receive royalties based on a definitive licensing agreement, to be agreed by the parties and subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, which will include minimum payments of US$1 million in 2026 and 2027;

( ) , including an agreement to license its carbon material processing technology to an arm's length third party for industrial applications. The Company has received an initial US$1.5 million payment and anticipates receiving an additional US$5.5 million through the balance of the year. It is also due to receive royalties based on a definitive licensing agreement, to be agreed by the parties and subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, which will include minimum payments of US$1 million in 2026 and 2027; Northern advanced plans to build its Baie-Comeau Battery Anode Material (' BAM ') plant through an agreement with The BMI Group to evaluate the feasibility of developing a brownfield facility at a former paper mill which could reduce overall capex and time to market;

') plant through an to evaluate the feasibility of developing a brownfield facility at a former paper mill which could reduce overall capex and time to market; The Company's proposal to upgrade graphite from the Okanjande project in Namibia into Battery Anode Material in France was selected as one of 47 Strategic Projects under the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act ("CRMA") which will qualify it for fast tracked permitting and funding support;

("CRMA") which will qualify it for fast tracked permitting and funding support; Key management changes included Niall Moore assuming the position of CFO on a permanent basis and Dr. Moritz Hantel being promoted to the position of Chief Product Officer;

included Niall Moore assuming the position of CFO on a permanent basis and Dr. Moritz Hantel being promoted to the position of Chief Product Officer; Momentum continued toward building domestic and regional supply chains for graphite used in lithium ion batteries ("LiBs") with preliminary decisions from the U.S. Commerce department to impose both countervailing and antidumping duties on imports from China, the world's largest producer and processor of graphite. Tariffs of up to 160 per cent are now in effect; and

for graphite used in lithium ion batteries ("LiBs") with preliminary decisions from the U.S. Commerce department to impose both countervailing and antidumping duties on imports from China, the world's largest producer and processor of graphite. Tariffs of up to 160 per cent are now in effect; and Northern continued active discussions with government organizations and institutional investors at the federal and provincial level, and internationally, to gain support for its projects and to speed up development of the battery anode supply chain.

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 28% to $7.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 due to a 23% increase in sales volumes. Higher demand and spot selling of inventory resulted in 3,404 tonnes of graphite concentrate being sold, compared to sales in the prior year's quarter of 2,772 tonnes;

a 23% increase in sales volumes. Higher demand and spot selling of inventory resulted in 3,404 tonnes of graphite concentrate being sold, compared to sales in the prior year's quarter of 2,772 tonnes; Average realized prices rose 4% compared to the second quarter of 2024 as the result of price increases implemented in January and sales of more, higher-priced large flake sizes than in the prior year's quarter. The effects of higher prices were moderated by spot sales at lower prices and sales of jumbo flakes at discounted prices due to inventory shortages in the quarter;

as the result of price increases implemented in January and sales of more, higher-priced large flake sizes than in the prior year's quarter. The effects of higher prices were moderated by spot sales at lower prices and sales of jumbo flakes at discounted prices due to inventory shortages in the quarter; Cash costs of $1,850 (US$1,337) per tonne of graphite concentrate sold increased by 19% compared to costs of $1,560 per tonne (US$1,140) in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to changes in the sales mix that resulted in more, higher-cost inventory being sold in the 2025 quarter;

of $1,850 (US$1,337) per tonne of graphite concentrate sold increased by 19% compared to costs of $1,560 per tonne (US$1,140) in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to changes in the sales mix that resulted in more, higher-cost inventory being sold in the 2025 quarter; A loss from mine operations of $1.6 million was incurred compared to income from mine operations of $0.1 million during the prior year's quarter;

of $1.6 million was incurred compared to income from mine operations of $0.1 million during the prior year's quarter; General and administrative expenses decreased to $1.8 million from $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, as higher legal expenditures were more than offset by the impact of strict overhead cost control measures and lower costs incurred in Namibia;

decreased to $1.8 million from $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, as higher legal expenditures were more than offset by the impact of strict overhead cost control measures and lower costs incurred in Namibia; License revenue was $2.0 million (2024 - $nil) reflecting the receipt of the first payment under the Company's agreement to license its carbon material processing technology;

was $2.0 million (2024 - $nil) reflecting the receipt of the first payment under the Company's agreement to license its carbon material processing technology; Finance costs decreased to $2.8 million (2024 - $3.0 million) as the impact of higher accretion rates was more than offset by gains on a revaluation of the Company's royalty liability of $0.7 million due to modifications to the anticipated timing of royalty and payments. Almost all of the finance costs were non-cash items;

to $2.8 million (2024 - $3.0 million) as the impact of higher accretion rates was more than offset by gains on a revaluation of the Company's royalty liability of $0.7 million due to modifications to the anticipated timing of royalty and payments. Almost all of the finance costs were non-cash items; A foreign exchange gain on financing instruments of $4.3 million was recorded compared to a loss of $0.6 million in the previous year's quarter, largely due to quarter-end revaluations of US dollar denominated debt as the Canadian dollar finished over 5% stronger in the current year period;

on financing instruments of $4.3 million was recorded compared to a loss of $0.6 million in the previous year's quarter, largely due to quarter-end revaluations of US dollar denominated debt as the Canadian dollar finished over 5% stronger in the current year period; Impairment losses of $0.2 million were incurred on stockpiled inventory and $0.6 million on finished goods inventory due to higher opening inventoried costs and lower anticipated sales prices per unit. During the second quarter of 2024 the Company recorded a net realizable value impairment of $0.8 million on its stockpile inventory and $2.7 million on its finished goods inventory;

of $0.2 million were incurred on stockpiled inventory and $0.6 million on finished goods inventory due to higher opening inventoried costs and lower anticipated sales prices per unit. During the second quarter of 2024 the Company recorded a net realizable value impairment of $0.8 million on its stockpile inventory and $2.7 million on its finished goods inventory; A net loss of $1.0 million or $0.01 per share , was recorded compared to a net loss of $9.4 million or $0.07 per share during the three months ended June 30, 2024. The primary reasons for the lower loss were foreign exchange gains on U.S. dollar denominated financial instruments, first-time license revenue related to the Company's carbon material processing technology license agreement and significantly lower inventory impairment charges compared to the prior year period. These were partially offset by a mine operating loss as opposed to modest mine operating income in the prior year period;

, was recorded compared to a net loss of $9.4 million or $0.07 per share during the three months ended June 30, 2024. The primary reasons for the lower loss were foreign exchange gains on U.S. dollar denominated financial instruments, first-time license revenue related to the Company's carbon material processing technology license agreement and significantly lower inventory impairment charges compared to the prior year period. These were partially offset by a mine operating loss as opposed to modest mine operating income in the prior year period; As of June 30, 2025 the Company continued to report its senior secured loan ($26.0 million) and its royalty financing ($15.4 million) as current liabilities as a result of the lack of performance by the Company on the following covenants related to these instruments:



Senior secured loan:

The payment of accrued interest of $5.1 million (US$3.7 million) on the semi-annual cash interest payment date as of June 30, 2025;

Maintaining, at all times, on a consolidated basis, positive working capital; and

Maintaining, at all times, on a consolidated basis, a minimum cash balance of US$0.75 million.

Royalty financing:

The payment of royalty amounts with respect to the second quarter of 2025 of $0.9 million (US$0.7 million) which were due on July 31, 2025; and

The payment of quarterly royalty amounts for 2024 totaling $3.2 million (US$2.4 million) which were due during 2024 and the first half of 2025;

The Company's lender and royalty holder have waived all defaults as of August 29, 2025 and effective June 30, 2025. Discussions continue with respect to amending the terms of the senior secured loan and royalty financing to better align them with project timelines that have shifted with markets that are evolving at a slower pace than forecast;

and effective June 30, 2025. Discussions continue with respect to amending the terms of the senior secured loan and royalty financing to better align them with project timelines that have shifted with markets that are evolving at a slower pace than forecast; Cash and equivalents were $2.1 million as at June 30, 2025, compared to $0.3 million as of March 31, 2025, with the increase resulting from net cash provided by operating activities of $2.5 million which reflects the first payment being received from the technology licensing agreement and the implementation of strong working capital management measures; and

were $2.1 million as at June 30, 2025, compared to $0.3 million as of March 31, 2025, with the increase resulting from net cash provided by operating activities of $2.5 million which reflects the first payment being received from the technology licensing agreement and the implementation of strong working capital management measures; and The Company's classification of its senior debt and royalties to current liabilities were partially offset by working capital optimization efforts but resulted in an overall negative working capital balance of $41.2 million as at June 30, 2025.





Northern is advancing toward its goal of becoming a vertically integrated, mine-to-market supplier to traditional downstream customers and to the emerging market for battery anode material. The Company's strategy is to expand production at its Lac des Îles mine, resume and expand production at the Okanjande project in Namibia, advance the Bissett Creek and the Mousseau projects towards development, develop downstream capacity to produce anode material for use in LiBs and EVs in North America and Europe and upgrade graphite mine concentrate into value added industrial products.

Market Commentary

New impetus was added in the quarter to the structural shift occurring in global graphite markets as Western governments continued to move from rhetoric to action in securing critical mineral supply chains. In Europe, the Critical Raw Materials Act is laying the foundation for long-term access to strategic inputs, while in the U.S., new trade policies under the 'Big Beautiful Bill' and expanded tariffs are reshaping global flows of battery materials. In May, the U.S. Department of Commerce ("Commerce") set the stage for meaningful anti-subsidy duties on Chinese graphite after determining that China was subsidizing the production and supply of graphite Active Anode Material ("AAM"), also known as battery anode material, to the United States and issued a preliminary decision to impose countervailing duties of up to 721% on natural and artificial AAM from China. That was followed in July with a subsequent preliminary ruling from Commerce that Chinese producers are dumping graphite AAM into the U.S. market, triggering anti-dumping duties of 93.5%. Combined with countervailing duties, Section 301 tariffs, and a blanket presidential tariff, the effective rate on Chinese AAM now exceeds 160%. These retroactive measures are expected to accelerate the shift toward domestic and regional supply sources, and Northern is well-positioned to benefit from evolving dynamics when its planned AAM facility is built in Baie-Comeau, Quebec in the coming years. As a founding member of the North American Graphite Alliance ("NAGA"), the Company continues to advocate for policies and incentives that support the development of a secure, competitive graphite supply chain capable of serving both traditional industrial applications and the rapidly growing energy transition sector.

In the Company's own operations, industrial demand for the Company's graphite products remained strong through the second quarter, despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Yet again, the Company saw demand for large and jumbo flake graphite from the Lac des Îles mine exceed production amid curtailed graphite mine output in China, the world's dominant producer and processor of graphite. At the same time, supply from other Western producers was constrained by operational issues, compounding the shortfall, and customers in the defense, refractory, and metallurgical sectors continued to rely on our high-purity natural graphite for critical applications ranging from crucibles and casting molds to blast furnace linings. This segment of the market remains structurally tight, and we continue to allocate supply carefully to meet longstanding customer commitments.

Mining Operations

Northern's mining projects present a competitive advantage in terms of both current production and the ability to increase output in a relatively quick, modular manner by leveraging existing permitting and infrastructure at both LDI and Okanjande.

Lac des Îles Mine - Quebec

Northern is advancing plans to extend the life of its cornerstone Lac des Îles mine in the short-, medium- and long-term, beginning with an extension to the existing pit. The Company has engaged governments and the private sector at home and abroad, hosting a number of high-level mine visits in recent months. In August Northern secured a repayable contribution from the Canadian government of up to $6.225 million. The interest-free and unsecured contribution, provided by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") and delivered by The Economic Development Agency of Canada for Quebec Regions ("CED"), under the Regional Economic Growth Through Innovation Program, will finance 75% of the eligible costs for the pit extension at LDI and support continued production from North America's only operating graphite mine. The assistance is being provided at a time when Canada is vying to establish itself as a sustainable supplier of critical minerals to the Western world.

The funding allows Northern to immediately begin work on extending the existing pit. The goal is to break ground as soon as possible to ensure a continuous flow of material to the plant and first production from the new zones could take place in approximately six- to eight months. In the interim, Northern will continue supplying customers by processing ore from existing pit and ore stockpiles through the autumn months and fulfilling orders from inventory thereafter. Repayment of the contribution will commence 36 months following the project completion date with 84 equal monthly instalment payments. The pit extension is based on the new LDI resource estimate published in January 2024 which shows potential to extend the life of the mine and also supports the Company's plan to meet rising demand by permanently moving the LDI mill to a seven-days-per week operation, targeting annual nameplate capacity of 25,000 tonnes per year. A technical report in respect of the mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") was filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on March 1, 2024.

In addition to further potential on the LDI property, the Company is also exploring other avenues to grow production and announced an agreement with Graphano Energy Ltd. ("Graphano") to share technical knowledge and expertise to further the exploration and development of their respective properties. The agreement covers the LDI graphite mine and processing facility and Graphano's Lac Aux Bouleaux ("LAB") and Standard properties. The LAB Property is contiguous to the LDI graphite mine and covers the southern extensions of the productive graphite horizons, and the Standard property is between Northern's Mousseau exploration project and the LDI plant. All exploration costs will continue to be borne by the owners of each property.

Okanjande Project - Namibia

The Okanjande project in Namibia, which has been on care and maintenance since the third quarter of 2023, represents an opportunity to substantially increase graphite production at a lower cost and with a shorter time to market than most competing projects. The project has easy maritime access to European and North American markets and can be used to supply Northern's planned Battery Anode Material facilities in France and at Baie-Comeau, Quebec. Northern continues to evaluate options to fund the Okanjande project through the use of a royalty/stream/debt structure and equity contributed by a strategic partner without having to go to the market at current share prices. A technical report in respect of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the Okanjande project prepared in accordance with NI 43 101 was filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on August 28, 2023. The PEA indicated that the economics are attractive under a plan to move the processing plant from Okorusu to the mine site with higher capital costs but lower operating costs. In addition, greenhouse gas emissions are reduced, sustainability is improved, and the expansion potential of the project is substantially enhanced. The Company plans to restart Okanjande in the first half of 2027, pending financing, to coincide with plans to supply its proposed processing facility in France. With the resumption of production at the Okanjande Project, Northern would become one of the world's largest non-Chinese natural graphite producers.

Mine-to-Market-Battery Strategy

Northern is advancing plans to become an integrated producer of graphite Battery Anode Material, able to supply North America and the rest of the Western world from plants in Canada and France. In Baie-Comeau, Quebec, the Company announced a collaboration with The BMI Group to evaluate a brownfield site at a former paper mill that could accelerate permitting and construction timelines as well as reduce capex compared to the previously announced greenfield alternative. Plans for a separate BAM facility in Europe also gained traction, as the Company's plan to ship graphite from the Okanjande graphite mine in Namibia to process in a plant to be built in France received "Strategic Project" status under the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act. This will qualify the project for fast tracked permitting and funding support. Battery anode material is the single largest component of lithium-ion batteries and is made by upgrading graphite mine concentrate to the exacting specifications of EV battery manufacturers. Northern's planned BAM facilities are intended to address this critical need that is currently missing from the energy transition supply chain in the West.

As it looks to finance its integrated growth strategy and focus efforts on natural graphite, in June the Company announced an agreement to license its carbon material processing technology to an arm's length third party for industrial applications. The agreement came a little over a year after the launch of Northern's battery materials division and calls for the Company to receive a technology transfer and exclusivity reservation fee of up to US$7 million payable in instalments, subject to certain conditions that the team is now focused on meeting. Since signing the agreement, Northern has received a first payment of USD$1.5 million and has completed the acquisition of the underlying patents for €600,000, plus a percentage of royalties on licensing revenues. The Company expects to receive two additional payments through to the end of the year, including one for USD$1.5 million and another for USD$4.0 million based on certain milestones being met. It will also receive royalties based on a definitive licensing agreement, to be agreed by the parties and subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, which will include minimum payments of US$1 million in 2026 and 2027.

Corporate Update

Northern is currently in discussions with its environmental bonding company after it demanded on July 7, 2025 a full discharge from the surety bond guaranteeing the Company's reclamation obligations at its Canadian operations, or for Northern to deposit cash or collateral with the bonding company equal to the undischarged liability of the bond. The bond is for $8,231,000 and the Company has a cash deposit against the bond of $1,968,000. Northern does not currently have the financial resources to procure the discharge nor to deposit such cash or collateral. The Company is currently in discussions with the bonding company regarding its demand. In the event the Company cannot negotiate a resolution to the matter, the bonding company could seek to enforce whatever rights it may have under the bond.

Closing Remarks

"The world is waking up to the urgency and opportunity in critical minerals, and momentum is finally shifting from rhetoric to action in the graphite sector," said Mr. Jacquemin. "As investment flows into the sector, we are confident Northern will be a leading beneficiary as it builds sustainable, Western supply chain alternatives for graphite across batteries, energy storage, defense and industry."

About Northern Graphite

Northern, the only flake graphite producing company in North America, is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies. The Company's mine-to-battery strategy is spearheaded by its Battery Materials Division, which has a fully equipped, state-of-the-art laboratory in Frankfurt and is focused on building battery anode material manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe as well as developing advanced materials to improve the cycle life and increase the charging rate of lithium ion batteries.

Northern's graphite assets include the producing Lac des Îles mine in Quebec where the Company plans to increase production to meet growing demand from industrial customers and coming demand from North American battery makers. The Company also owns the large-scale, advanced stage Bissett Creek project in Ontario, the Mousseau Project in Quebec and the fully permitted Okanjande graphite mine in Namibia that is currently on care and maintenance. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Performance Measures

This news release includes certain non-IFRS performance measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company believes that these measures, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company and to compare it to information reported by other companies. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. The calculation and an explanation of these measures is provided in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and such measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, plans for extending the mine life and increasing output at LDI, bringing the Company's Namibian operations back online, advancing other developments projects to production, developing the capacity to manufacture value added products and raising the financing to complete any or all of these initiatives. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations, and the inability to raise the required financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

