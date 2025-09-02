New shares in Erria A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 4 September 2025. The new shares are issued due to directed issue.

Name: Erria ISIN: DK0060101483 Short name: ERRIA Number of shares before change: 11,350,154 shares Change: 937,638 shares Number of shares after change: 12,287,792 shares Subscription price: DKK 4.35136 Face value: DKK 1 Unchanged orderbook ID: 49569

For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S