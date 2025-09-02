New shares in Erria A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 4 September 2025. The new shares are issued due to directed issue.
|Name:
|Erria
|ISIN:
|DK0060101483
|Short name:
|ERRIA
|Number of shares before change:
|11,350,154 shares
|Change:
|937,638 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|12,287,792 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 4.35136
|Face value:
|DKK 1
|Unchanged orderbook ID:
|49569
For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
© 2025 GlobeNewswire