Dakila Pesquisas: The Forgotten Sound of the Gods Returns to Earth

Dakila Research reveals KAAL, the eighth note that breaks centuries of silence and expands consciousness, life, mind, and the universe

BRASÍLIA, BR / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Earth has once again heard a sound silenced for millennia. A sound that crossed eras, civilizations, and catastrophes-kept in stone, preserved by ancestral cultures, and finally revealed. The eighth musical note exists. Its name is KAAL, and its vibration echoes like the voice of angels and gods. It awakens consciousness, elevates frequencies, reorganizes life, harmonizes nature, and reconnects all creation with higher dimensions of the universe.

Dakila Research presented to the world a study that spanned decades of investigation. The revelation was made in a live broadcast led by Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira, president of the institution, and Master Robson Miguel, artist, singer, historian, and writer. They announced the existence of KAAL, the eighth note, a vibration that transcends the known limits of music and science.

The thread of this story began to be woven in 1992. Urandir Fernandes and his team were on fieldwork in Nova Brasilândia do Sul, Rondônia, when they came across a monumental spherical stone at the top of a mountain. Engraved on its surface were thousands of inscriptions in unknown languages, telling stories that science has yet to decipher.

Among the undecipherable symbols, one sign stood out. It was a musical representation that did not correspond to any known note. It was recorded, but at the time the team did not delve further.

Six years later, in 1998, the team went to Santo Ângelo, Rio Grande do Sul. There they found a new stone, with inscriptions pointing to lost cities in Brazil. The writings mentioned São Paulo, Bahia, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, and especially the Amazon as guardians of forgotten secrets. And there again, the same musical note appeared.

Later, in Corumbá, Mato Grosso do Sul, another stone revealed the same signs. And in 2000, in the Aldeia dos Limões, also in Mato Grosso do Sul, the fourth stone confirmed the pattern.

Four stones, in different parts of the country, with similar inscriptions and the same musical note engraved. It could not be ignored. Ancient civilizations knew and recorded the existence of the eighth note. And they kept it as one protects a sacred secret.

Censorship

KAAL did not disappear by chance. It was practically erased from the artistic memory of humanity. It was censored by the old world political system, which dictated rules and established "truths" about what should or should not be known. Over the centuries, little has changed in this regard.

The importance of this note is enormous. It is associated with songs of an angelic nature. Servants used it in rituals to please the gods, and, according to biblical traditions, even angels employed it in their melodies, along with the other musical notes.

"But not only the religious view recognizes it. From a historical point of view, there are records of its presence in various ancient cultures, where it played an essential role. The modern world, however, tried to ban it, as if wanting to erase its existence and the spiritual and cultural influence it carried," highlights Urandir.

Censorship was widespread. Musical scales were standardized. Frequencies were adapted. Rhythms were shaped to prevent the vibration of the eighth note from manifesting.

The modern world inherited this model, and the music that has predominated since then systematically reduces people's vibrational frequency. It generates emotional stagnation, energetic distortions, psychosomatic illnesses, and addictions. This sonic manipulation is one of the causes of the state of imbalance that dominates humanity.

For years, the in-depth study of the eighth note remained reserved for a select group of Dakila researchers. Secrecy was necessary to mature the knowledge and understand the dimension of its effects. Now, with the perception that humanity is approaching an intellectual and economic cataclysm, the time for revelation has come. The note KAAL resurfaces as a response-a vibrational resource capable of reversing the dark times that lie ahead and guiding the world into a new cycle of light and expansion.

Vibration

The eighth musical note follows SI (B) and completes the scale. The set "SI-KAAL" emits a wave that acts directly on the human sensory system. In tests conducted by Dakila, the effects were remarkable. Consciousness expanded, emotions intensified, and collective energy was elevated. KAAL's waves pass through the body, reach the individual's energy field, project into the environment, and resonate with nature itself. This movement favors the expansion of consciousness, increases mental clarity, awakens deep emotions, and promotes physical and energetic balance.

Between the ages of 12 and 23, some people have the ability to reproduce it fully. When this happens, the note gains an even stronger dimension. It has the potential to bring great healing to the world.

Science already recognizes that everything in the universe vibrates. Cells emit frequencies. The heart generates electromagnetic waves that expand meters beyond the body. The brain creates rhythms that determine states of attention, sleep, intuition, or lucidity. Even water responds to sound frequencies and alters its structure.

It is in this field that KAAL operates. It is much more than sound. It is a force of life reorganization.

Harmony

KAAL lies in the harmonics. Harmonics are multiple sounds that emerge from a base note. Invisible to the eyes, they multiply in space and sustain the structure of music, matter, and the universe itself. When KAAL vibrates, the harmonics intensify and create an expansive field that envelops people, environments, and ecosystems.

"The musical note KAAL is capable of leading human beings and creation to elevated states of expansion and clarity. It can lead the planet to an unprecedented awakening," says Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira.

We can say that the eighth note is a call, and it resonates in all life. Plants, animals, rivers, forests, and even the Earth's magnetic field respond to its frequency. The entire planet is affected when KAAL is played.

Two young women have already been identified by Dakila as capable of reproducing it one hundred percent. They are in intensive training, learning techniques of sound vibration, the magic of the smile, and the magic of the gaze. The goal is to strengthen the power of the note and use it as a tool for collective elevation.

The meeting of Urandir with Master Robson Miguel sealed this path. In Robson's castle, in Ribeirão Pires, musical symbols decorated the environment. It was the confirmation that the time had come. The eighth note could no longer remain silent.

Dakila

At the heart of this revelation is Dakila.

For decades, the institution dedicated itself to expeditions, scientific research, vibrational studies, and historical investigations. It was Dakila who united science, art, history, and spirituality to rescue the eighth note.

Without Dakila, KAAL would still be forgotten. It was the boldness of its researchers that deciphered symbols, tested frequencies, observed reactions, proved effects, and revealed to the world the truth that the system tried to erase.

Today, as humanity faces intellectual, spiritual, and economic crises, KAAL emerges as a response. And Dakila is the channel that allows it to manifest.

In Dakila's DNA lies the mission to bring true knowledge to the world. The revelation of the eighth note is a call to awaken consciousness and break through barriers imposed by centuries of silence. Humanity has before it a rare opportunity to ascend through the vibration of light.

The forgotten sound of the gods has returned to Earth. And thanks to Dakila, it will never be silenced again.

The time of the eighth note has come. Humanity will never be the same.

