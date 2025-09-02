New World Medical Introduces the Ahmed ClearPath ST Glaucoma Drainage Device

The Ahmed ClearPath® ST addresses market demands by expanding the trusted Ahmed ClearPath® brand to now feature a smaller tube lumen.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / New World Medical, a leading innovator in ophthalmic surgical devices, proudly announces the launch of the Ahmed ClearPath® ST, a non-valved glaucoma drainage device. Building on the success of the Ahmed ClearPath®, the new model introduces key differences designed to provide surgeons more options to fit their patient's needs. A distinguishing feature of the Ahmed ClearPath® STis its smaller tube lumen, that also includes a pre-threaded 6-0 Prolene ripcord suture and a 25-gauge needle for the scleral tunneling.

"The Ahmed ClearPath® ST represents a significant step forward, allowing glaucoma specialists to overcome long-standing limitations associated with traditional tube shunts. The smaller diameter tube enables excellent pressure control with the potential for enhanced safety and improved postoperative management and personalization of treatment," said Dr. Manjool Shah.

Flexibility to Fit Every Patient's Needs

The Ahmed ClearPath® brand offers flexibility to fit every patient's needs by offering two plate sizes and two tube sizes, providing four options within one brand. The plate sizes, 250mm2 and 350mm2, allow surgeons to choose between a true single-quadrant implant or a larger implant based on surgeon preference and patient's needs. The Ahmed ClearPath® features a tube with an inner diameter of 305 µm and an outer diameter of 635 µm, while the new Ahmed ClearPath® ST offers a smaller profile tube with a 127 µm inner diameter and a 457 µm outer diameter, providing surgeons with flexibility based on patient needs and surgical preferences.

Why Ahmed ClearPath® ST?

Optimized Plate Design: The 250 model allows for a true single-quadrant implantation and avoids rectus muscle isolation. The 350 model features a winged design to avoid rectus muscle attachment points.

Anterior Fixation Eyelets: Designed for easier suture access and a more posterior plate placement.

Globe-Conforming Flexible Material: Allows the globe-shaped implant to provide a more natural fit, while providing a low-lying, diffuse bleb.

All-Inclusive Packaging: Includes a pre-threaded 6-0 Prolene ripcord and a 25G needle for scleral tunneling.

New World Medical Innovation

The Ahmed ClearPath® ST is one of several exciting New World Medical launches this year. Other innovations include the VIA360 Surgical System and the enhanced STREAMLINE® Surgical System featuring a clear tip. "New World Medical is committed to continuous innovation. The Ahmed ClearPath® ST marks another milestone in our mission to deliver innovative solutions that empower surgeons and improve the lives of patients globally," says Raymond Kong, Chief Commercial Officer at New World Medical.

About New World Medical

New World Medical was founded by Dr. A. Mateen Ahmed, with a mission to benefit humanity. New World Medical pursues this purpose by developing and manufacturing innovative surgical devices that provide vision-preserving treatments for patients with glaucoma.

New World Medical's product portfolio includes its flagship devices: the market-leading glaucoma drainage device the Ahmed® Glaucoma Valve, the Ahmed ClearPath®, the KDB GLIDE®; the STREAMLINE® Surgical System; the VIA360 Surgical System; and the newest member of its innovative portfolio the Ahmed ClearPath® ST.

To learn more about the unique mission of New World Medical or its innovative product line, please visit https://www.newworldmedical.com.

