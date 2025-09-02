VSee Health Teleradiology Expands to 25 Hospitals for an Estimated $3.0 Million Annualized Revenue

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE), a leader in telehealth solutions, today announced the expansion implementation of 17/of 25 teleradiology. VSee health was awarded an increase to 22 hospitals by a significant vendor who recently awarded an additional 3 hospitals. VSee Health has now implemented 17 of those hospitals by end of August this year. The contract value with this expansion is almost 3 million per year in ARR.

The initial pilot of 3 hospitals in May of 2025 has led to a rapid growth and integration of 17 hospitals over the 1st 3 months. VSee aims to improve diagnostic accuracy, accelerate turnaround times for imaging results, and enhance patient outcomes through seamless, 24/7 radiology interpretations.

Highlights of VSee's Teleradiology Solutions:

Improved Diagnostic Efficiency: Real-time, remote interpretation of X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans, reducing delays in patient diagnosis and treatment initiation. Enhanced Flexibility for Radiologists: VSee's technology enables radiologists to provide expertise from any location, ensuring round-the-clock coverage without disrupting workflow. Customizable Cloud Clinic: VSee's platform allows integration with existing systems, facilitating smooth consultations, second opinions, and real-time collaboration with specialists.

"Launching 17 Hospitals in 3-4 months is extraordinary and reflects the opportunity for growth in the rapidly expanding Tele-radiology industry." said Dr. Imo Aisiku, Co-CEO and Chairman of VSee Health.

VSee's teleradiology services leverage cutting-edge telemedicine tools to connect radiologists with healthcare providers across hospitals, nursing facilities, and mobile clinics. Through cloud-based imaging platforms, radiologists can interpret scans, collaborate with physicians and hospitals in real-time, eliminating geographic limitations and improving operational efficiency.

The U.S. teleradiology market is poised for rapid growth, driven by rising demand for timely diagnostics and the increasing adoption of telemedicine in post-acute care settings. VSee's growing presence in this market underscores the company's leadership in delivering critical solutions that modernize healthcare delivery.

About VSee Health

VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: VSEE) is a leading provider of telehealth solutions, specializing in real-time virtual care, clinical review, and billing services. Its technology powers healthcare networks and organizations worldwide, enabling seamless patient-provider interactions and ensuring efficient care delivery. Field-hardened on over 1.5M HIPAA-compliant video encounters every month, VSee Health's highly scalable, customizable telehealth building blocks each meet stringent security standards. VSee Health has deployed services in over 50 countries, including Iraq, Syria, Marshall Islands and El Salvador. Its clients include NASA, US Department of Health and Human Services, McKesson, Magellan, DaVita, GE, countless startups, and the entire country of Qatar. VSee Health also provides tailored solutions for critical shortage areas such as critical care and teleradiology. VSee Health is committed to empowering high quality healthcare access and reducing physician burnout and workforce shortages through its telehealth technology. For more information, please visit www.vseehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this news release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including but not limited to those relating to VSee Health's ability to improve healthcare access and provider efficiencies, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. More information on risk factors relating to VSee Health and its technology and billing services is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of VSee Health's periodic and current filings with the SEC, which are also made available on VSee Health's website at www.vseehealth.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and VSee Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:

VSee Health

Anne Chang

media@vsee.com

VSee Investor Contact:

Milton Chen

VSee Health

investor@vsee.com

SOURCE: VSee Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee-health-teleradiology-expands-to-25-hospitals-for-an-estimated-3.-1067630