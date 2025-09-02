Pictet North America Advisors SA ("PNAA"), an investment advisor registered with the SEC, has appointed Francesco Rocciolo as Chief Executive Officer. Based in Geneva, Francesco will report to Giovanni Viani, PNAA's Chairman and Equity Partner at Pictet.

Francesco has extensive experience in the financial services industry and a proven track record of driving growth, fostering innovation, and enhancing client relationships.

He joins PNAA from JP Morgan in New York, where he spent five years as Managing Director for the Global Families Group. Prior to this, he spent 27 years at Citi Private Bank, holding leadership roles between New York, London and Geneva.

Francesco said: "I am excited to start this new chapter with PNAA, a trusted investment partner that brings together entrepreneurial drive, long-term thinking, and deep expertise in the North American wealth market. Together we are poised to deliver even greater value to our clients."

Commenting on Francesco's appointment, Giovanni Viani said: "We are delighted to welcome Francesco in his new role as CEO of PNAA. His strategic vision, commitment to excellence and strong market knowledge not only demonstrate a perfect alignment with our mission and values but will be invaluable in guiding PNAA's business forward."

Note to Editors

Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA ("PNAA") is part of the Pictet Group, which has over 200 years of experience in weathering market turmoil and geopolitical uncertainties to provide stability and security for investors.

PNAA is a Swiss entity registered as an Investment Advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the US since 2007. PNAA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a representative office in Zurich, Switzerland.

As of January 31, 2025, PNAA provide advice regarding assets representing approximately USD4,691,290,871 on a discretionary basis and USD3,968,672,648 on a non-discretionary basis, for a total of approximately USD8,659,963,520.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250829231244/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Weigall

Pictet Group

Corporate Communications

+44 20 7847 5412

sweigall@pictet.com