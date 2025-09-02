Available in the U.S. September 2, this innovative all-in-one multicooker transforms how home cooks prepare, cook, and create

Beloved in more than 11 million kitchens around the world and backed by over five decades of innovation in home cooking, Thermomix® today announces the highly anticipated U.S. debut of the Thermomix® TM7: the ultimate all-in-one kitchen appliance that takes cooking to the next level with smart tech and elegant design.

Thermomix® TM7

From everyday tasks to extraordinary culinary creations, the Thermomix® TM7 makes cooking at home simple, satisfying, and for everyone. With 100,000+ guided recipes on the brand's integrated official recipe platform, Cookidoo®, and more than 20 functions built into the appliance, it's a true kitchen of wonder, effortlessly handling meal prep, delivering perfect results every time, and inspiring new flavors with confidence.

Starting today, the Thermomix® TM7 is available for pre-order at $1,699 through Thermomix®'s nationwide network of Consultants or online, with estimated deliveries beginning October 1. Designed to elevate everyday cooking and set new standards for the modern kitchen, its key features include:

20+ functions in one: from open cooking, steaming, browning (all new innovations), to sous-vide, fermentation, slow cooking, blending, grating, slicing, spiralizing, peeling, and more, the Thermomix® TM7 streamlines countertop space, all with the touch on a digital screen.

from open cooking, steaming, browning (all new innovations), to sous-vide, fermentation, slow cooking, blending, grating, slicing, spiralizing, peeling, and more, the Thermomix® TM7 streamlines countertop space, all with the touch on a digital screen. Design that inspires: Eye-catchingly sleek and all-black, its flat base delivers both elegance and ergonomic efficiency, providing the ideal platform for 360-degree accessibility: a seamless blend of form and function. The bold black finish isn't just a style statement; it also reflects the brand's commitment to sustainability, allowing for greater integration of recycled materials in the device's construction.

Eye-catchingly sleek and all-black, its flat base delivers both elegance and ergonomic efficiency, providing the ideal platform for 360-degree accessibility: a seamless blend of form and function. The bold black finish isn't just a style statement; it also reflects the brand's commitment to sustainability, allowing for greater integration of recycled materials in the device's construction. 10-inch intuitive touchscreen: puts Cookidoo®, the Thermomix® cloud-based recipe platform, beautifully front and center, smartly tailored and inspired by your personal preferences. With 100,000+ guided recipes in 20+ languages and step-by-step visual instructions, there's no guesswork, ever.

puts Cookidoo®, the Thermomix® cloud-based recipe platform, beautifully front and center, smartly tailored and inspired by your personal preferences. With 100,000+ guided recipes in 20+ languages and step-by-step visual instructions, there's no guesswork, ever. Exceptional engineering: the jet engine-grade motor is ultra-precise but whisper-quiet, making the at-home cooking experience genuinely easy and wonderfully peaceful.

the jet engine-grade motor is ultra-precise but whisper-quiet, making the at-home cooking experience genuinely easy and wonderfully peaceful. Smart connectivity : Wi-Fi/Bluetooth ensures seamless software updates, new features, and fresh recipe content in real time, plus its modular platform architecture enables future enhancements such as AI-supported cooking assistance and voice control.

: Wi-Fi/Bluetooth ensures seamless software updates, new features, and fresh recipe content in real time, plus its modular platform architecture enables future enhancements such as AI-supported cooking assistance and voice control. Built-in retailer shopping integration: makes meal planning and grocery shopping effortless, by automatically generating grocery lists from users' chosen recipes and sending them directly to nearby retailers through the Cookidoo® mobile app.

makes meal planning and grocery shopping effortless, by automatically generating grocery lists from users' chosen recipes and sending them directly to nearby retailers through the Cookidoo® mobile app. And so much more, all in the name of continuous innovation and appliance longevity.

"Whatever's on your mind, whether it's a quick weeknight dinner, a special-occasion feast, or as simple as a lemonade, the Thermomix® TM7 can do all of that for you. This is the one appliance you'll love to see and use every day," says Ryan McLarry, CEO of Thermomix USA.

First introduced in Europe this spring, the Thermomix® TM7 has quickly made a global impact, selling over 300,000 units abroad in just a few months, and has already earned the prestigious Red Dot Award: Brands Communication Design 2025 in the category 'Interface User Experience Design'. This early recognition underscores its strong momentum in the smart kitchen market.

A New Era for Home Cooking in the U.S.

The U.S. market for smart cooking solutions is growing quickly, and the launch of the Thermomix® TM7 represents a major milestone for Thermomix® and its mission to revolutionize how people in America cook at home.

To celebrate the U.S. launch, Thermomix® TM7 events will run throughout September. These include live cooking events at the Thermomix® Experience Center in Dallas and studios in Miami and New Jersey, pop-up events in cities nationwide and social media activations powered by the extensive Thermomix® consultant network.

For more information, including how to book a free cooking experience, please visit: Experience the "wow" of Thermomix® and/or engage with the brand on social media channels.

About Thermomix

Since its inception in 1971, Thermomix® has been revolutionizing kitchens across the world. Evolving from seven functions to 20+ unique capabilities with its latest model, Thermomix® continues to set the standard for smart kitchens globally. Widely used in more than 11 million kitchens worldwide, Thermomix® has been transforming kitchens for the past five decades. From amateurs to executive chefs, Thermomix® makes achieving culinary feats effortless, with renowned chefs Ludo Lefebvre, Matthew Kenney, Bill Yosses, Antonio Bachour, and more praising its functionality. In a modern society where time is precious, Thermomix® is poised to digitally revolutionize the art of cooking by streamlining the process in its entirety.

About Vorwerk Group

Vorwerk is the number one direct sales company in Europe and the world-leading direct seller of high-quality household appliances. Founded in Wuppertal, Germany, in 1883, today Vorwerk is an international family enterprise that also includes the akf Group. Its core business is the production and sale of superior household products (Thermomix® kitchen appliance, Kobold cleaning systems). Vorwerk always seeks direct contact with its customers and achieves this primarily through its consultants, who are at the center of the company's sales activities and serve as a central point of contact for the customer. The Vorwerk Group generates consolidated sales of EUR 3.2 billion (2024) and operates in 60 countries.

