New UBX100 delivers unmatched flexibility for live production, while breakthrough auto-focus for AK-UCX100 simplifies operation and raises image quality standards.

Panasonic Video and Audio Systems North America, a business unit of Panasonic Connect of North America, today unveiled the AK-UBX100, a next-generation 4K box-style multi-purpose camera designed to give broadcasters, houses of worship, live event producers, and content creators more freedom, precision, and consistency in their productions. Alongside the launch, Panasonic announced the world's first1 auto-focus (AF) capability for 4K studio cameras, coming to the flagship AK-UCX100 via firmware update in December 2025.

As live production continues to evolve with LED walls, immersive projection, sophisticated lighting, and the growing demand for seamless live streaming, producers need solutions that simplify operations while maintaining uncompromising quality. The AK-UBX100 was purpose-built to meet those needs, offering creative versatility with a lightweight design that makes it one of the most flexible cameras in its class. Sharing the same platform and 2/3 bayonet lens mount as the AK-UCX100 studio camera, it ensures seamless color matching and unified operability across Panasonic's ecosystem. A shared Remote Operation Panel connects the AK-UBX100 with the AK-UCX100 and the AW-UE160 4K PTZ camera, streamlining workflows and reducing setup time.

The AK-UBX100 supports leading IP standards including SMPTE ST 2110, NDI® High Bandwidth2, SRT and features dual 12G-SDI and SFP+/28 interfaces for uncompromising connectivity. An optional HD optical low-pass filter3 minimizes moiré on LED walls, delivering crisp, expressive images even in challenging environments. Its compact, flat-sided design also makes it highly compatible with robotic systems and easy to integrate into a variety of production settings.

In parallel, Panasonic is introducing the industry's first auto-focus functionality for 4K studio cameras. This breakthrough, available first on the UCX100 through a firmware update in December 2025, enables fast, stable, and accurate focus acquisition across a wide variety of lenses, helping operators of all skill levels capture sharp, professional results. The feature allows adjustment of focus area, size, and speed, while also supporting smooth handoff to manual operation for more experienced users. AF functionality will expand to the UBX100 via firmware in Q2 CY2026, extending its capabilities even further.

"The UBX100 is a powerful addition to Panasonic's camera lineup, giving production teams a lightweight, versatile, and IP-friendly tool that delivers consistent quality," said Jim Jensen, Senior Product Manager at Panasonic Video and Audio Systems North America. "Alongside our breakthrough auto-focus for the UCX100, we're empowering creators to focus less on technical challenges and more on telling their stories."

The AK-UBX100 and auto-focus capability for 4K studio cameras will debut at IBC2025 in Amsterdam, September 12-15, where attendees can experience its capabilities firsthand.

1 As of September 2, 2025, this is the first time such a function is built into a 4K studio or system camera (according to Panasonic Video and Audio System North America research).

2 NDI® is a video transmission and control technology and a registered trademark of Vizrt NDI® AB in the United States and other countries.

3 Available as a paid option.

