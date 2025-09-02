Speech Graphics, the market leader in audio-driven facial animation technology, is thrilled to announce that it has acquired the assets of OC3 Entertainment, pioneers in the field including their widely used FaceFX suite. By bringing together OC3's proven tools and Speech Graphics' leading products, they will offer dynamic new solutions for lifelike digital performances.

This acquisition allows them to serve video game developers, animation studios, and digital experience designers with even greater realism, scalability, and emotional impact, while honouring the legacy and community that FaceFX has built. Together, they are setting a new benchmark for the future of character animation.

Gregor Hofer, CEO and co-founder of Speech Graphics said "Speech Graphics' acquisition of FaceFX unites two leaders in facial animation. Together, we're delivering the most powerful solution for lifelike, emotionally rich digital characters and raising the bar for the future of facial animation."

As part of the acquisition, Jamie Redmond, CTO and co-founder of OC3 Entertainment, has joined Speech Graphics and will continue to develop and support the existing FaceFX products as well as bringing his expertise and knowledge to Speech Graphics' award-winning facial animation solutions. On the acquisition, Jamie commented "Joining forces with Speech Graphics marks an exciting new chapter for FaceFX and for me personally. We've always shared a deep commitment to pushing the boundaries of facial animation technology, and this partnership allows us to combine our strengths to serve our customers better than ever. I'm looking forward to continuing support for FaceFX while contributing to the next generation of innovation at Speech Graphics."

About Speech Graphics

Speech Graphics is the market leader in audio-driven character animation technology for gaming and entertainment, and has featured in iconic titles including Shadow of Mordor, The Last of Us Part 2, Hogwarts Legacy, and Monster Hunter Wilds. Founded in 2010 as a spin-out from the University of Edinburgh, the company now comprises over 60 staff across five global locations.

About OC3 Entertainment

Founded in 2002, OC3 Entertainment developed FaceFX, leading facial animation technology used in hundreds of AAA games including the Halo, Gears of War, Elder Scrolls, and God of War franchises, plus blockbusters like Grand Theft Auto V, Starfield, and Baldur's Gate 3.

