DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, today announced that senior executives from DigitalBridge will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry events:

September 3: Barclays 39th Annual Energy-Power Conference - New York, NY

Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer at DigitalBridge, will deliver a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 2:25 p.m. ET.

September 3-4: Citi's 2025 Global TMT Conference - New York, NY

Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer at DigitalBridge, will deliver a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Senior management executives will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference.

September 5: PTC'DC - Washington, DC

Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer at DigitalBridge, will deliver a fireside chat on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

September 9-10: Yotta - Las Vegas, NV

Jon Mauck, Senior Managing Director and Head of Data Centers at DigitalBridge, will be speaking as part of the panel, Placing Your Bets on a Trillion Dollar Market, on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 11:40 a.m. PT.

on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 11:40 a.m. PT. Christian Belady, Senior Advisor at DigitalBridge, will be participating in the panel discussion, The Cultural Shift to Onsite Power, on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 3:05 p.m. PT.

September 10: McKinsey's 10th GII Summit - Los Angeles, CA

Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer at DigitalBridge, will participate in a panel discussion, Meeting the Energy Demands of a Digital World, on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 10:50 a.m. PT.

on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 10:50 a.m. PT. Senior management executives will be conducting meetings at the conference.

September 11: Goldman Sachs 2025 Communacopia Technology Conference - San Francisco, CA

Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer at DigitalBridge, will deliver a fireside chat on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 10:50 a.m. PT.

Senior management executives will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference.

September 17: RBC Global Communications Infrastructure Conference - Chicago, IL

Liam Stewart, Chief Operating Officer at DigitalBridge, will deliver a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 10:20 a.m. CT.

Senior management executives will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference.

September 24-26: IPEM - Paris

Manjari Govada, Managing Director at DigitalBridge, will participate in a panel discussion, Digital: Managing the Growing Pains of The World's Newest Critical Infrastructure , on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. CEST.

, on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. CEST. Senior management executives will be conducting meetings at the conference.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of 30 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages $106 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Severin White

Managing Director

(212) 547-2777

severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Jon Keehner Sarah Salky

(212) 355-4449

dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com