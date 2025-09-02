Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG; the "Company") announced today that Ali Dibadj, CEO, is scheduled to speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 8, 2025, beginning at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available via the investor relations section of the Janus Henderson website (ir.janushenderson.com). A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will remain accessible through the Company's website for six months.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. As of June 30, 2025, Janus Henderson had approximately US$457 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

