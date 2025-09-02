MetricStream Achieves Leadership Ranking in All 5 Categories: Enterprise GRC, GRC Analytics, Regulatory Intelligence, Third Party, and Audit

MetricStream, the global market leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), today announced that it has been named a Category Leader in Chartis Research's Governance, Resilience, and Compliance Solutions 2025® report. MetricStream was ranked a leader in all 5 categories: Enterprise GRC, GRC Analytics, Regulatory Intelligence, Third Party Risk, and Audit Risk. Chartis Research's evaluation was based on the completeness of the offering and market potential.

MetricStream's AI-first Connected GRC platform was recognized for its best-in-class capabilities across content flexibility; control framework integration, operationalization, and implementation; AI, analytics, and quantification; discovery and mapping; workflow and case management; architecture; and visualization and reporting.

MetricStream was also recently recognized as a Leader by IDC, in its 2025 MarketScape, and Verdantix, in its 2025 Green GRC Quadrant.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized as a leader by Chartis across GRC and enterprise risk management," said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of MetricStream. "This recognition is a strong validation of our commitment to simplifying GRC and amplifying outcomes through our AI-first product strategy. Even as the interconnected risk landscape continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, our customers are uniquely equipped to make better, faster risk and compliance decisions with the power of AI on a single, connected GRC platform."

According to Chartis, Enterprise GRC is moving through a new era of purpose, defined by the fusion of workflow, case management, and intelligent automation. What was once a fragmented collection of processes is now becoming a unified, strategic platform powered by AI and enterprise automation.

Modern platforms are leveraging advanced workflow engines, dynamic case management and AI-driven automation to orchestrate complex governance and risk processes at scale. This enables organizations to move from reactive compliance to proactive risk intelligence, turning GRC into a true driver of business value.

According to Chartis, category leaders demonstrate the following strengths:

Deliver broad capabilities across governance, risk, and compliance

Support a wide range of critical risk domains and use cases

Provide strong integration strategies and robust platforms

Lead the way in deploying AI-enabled GRC use cases

Enable workflow orchestration with out-of-the-box templates

Offer flexibility through no-code customization

MetricStream's AI-first Connected GRC, empowered by Cognitive, Continuous, and Cloud capabilities and built on a low-code/no-code platform, empowers organizations to adopt an integrated approach to GRC. It ensures a common taxonomy and provides real-time, aggregated risk, audit, cyber, and compliance insights. It also enables businesses to better identify, assess, manage, and mitigate strategic, operational, enterprise, IT, cyber, third-party, compliance, and audit risks.

About MetricStream

MetricStream simplifies Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with purpose-built AI-first Risk, Compliance, Audit, Cyber GRC, Third-party Risk, and Resilience products on a single low-code no-code GRC cloud platform. Trusted by over 1 million GRC professionals across 35+ countries, our industry-specific products and AI agents help businesses successfully manage audits, avoid compliance violations and fines, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen resilience.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe.

