HONG KONG, Sept 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), CENTRESTAGE - the annual gala event for the Asian fashion industry ' takes place from 3 to 6 September 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The prestigious opening event, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, took place last night at M+ in the West Kowloon Cultural District, with internationally acclaimed couturier Guo Pei presenting a stunning couture collection.The showcase at CENTRESTAGE ELITES marked the designer's first solo couture show in Hong Kong. She presented more than 30 one-of-a-kind couture creations under the theme "Gilternity: An Everlasting Radiance' that drew inspiration from the dazzling, fleeting moment of flowing molten gold. Fusing traditional craftsmanship with modern art, the collection epitomises her unparalleled artistry and technical mastery. Guo Pei worked with students and researchers from Hong Kong Polytechnic University to collaborate on the opening piece for the show. It incorporated a unique luminous fabric, representing a breakthrough in the fusion of art and technology and highlighting a spirit of heritage and innovation in fashion design.Among the distinguished guests joining CENTRESTAGE ELITES were government officials, including Rosanna Law, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government. Celebrities, industry icons and fashion aficionados including Myolie Wu, Ayla Sham, Louise Wong, Ali Lee, Kathy Chow, Ashley Lin, Tiffany Lau and Elva Ni added a sprinkle of stardust to the event.Top models Qi Qi and Cissy Wang also made an appearance to show their support, with leading model Ella Yam showcasing Guo Pei's latest designs.Celebrating its 10th anniversary edition, CENTRESTAGE opens tomorrow (3 September) and sees a record participation of over 260 brands from 25 countries and regions. The UK is participating for the first time as Partner Country of the event, showcasing unique creations from various British designers. The four-day fashion spectacle is open to industry professionals and the public free of charge. The programme features more than 40 events, including around 30 fashion shows and parades, welcoming visitors from Hong Kong, Mainland China and overseas to experience the charm and creativity of Asia's fashion capital. On Thursday, 4 September, Guo Pei will appear in person for a master sharing session, offering rare in-person insights into her creative journey and design philosophy.To ensure the event could be widely enjoyed, CENTRESTAGE ELITES was livestreamed across various official websites and online platforms. On Thursday, 4 September, Guo Pei will appear in person for a master sharing session, offering rare in-person insights into her creative journey and design philosophy. 