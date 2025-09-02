Roqad's Identity Solutions, combined with Zeotap-Data Audiences, bring increased privacy-compliant scale, accuracy, and seamless activation to digital advertisers

Roqad, Europe's largest trusted Identity aggregator and data onboarding partner, today announces the acquisition of Zeotap-Data, Zeotap's third-party audience business, for an undisclosed amount.

Brands increasingly demand privacy-safe, personalised targeting. The combination of Roqad's cutting-edge identity graphs and data onboarding, matched with Zeotap-Data's large-scale third-party audience segments and deep integrations with trading platforms, addresses this need. Advertisers will benefit from greater scale and accuracy of targeting that complies with privacy regulations, along with seamless activation.

Brands and advertising technology vendors will now be able to expand and enrich their first-party data with Zeotap-Data's third-party segments and activate these IDs for targeting across the Amazon DSP available through Zeotap-Data's exclusive integration as well as The Trade Desk, Adform, and other trading platforms.

Initial markets to benefit from the acquisition include the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France, with Roqad expanding the offering to the US and APAC in Q3 2025. Roqad's existing clients include Microsoft Advertising, Samsung Ads, Nielsen, Publicis, Epsilon, Zeta, and other large Adtech players.

In June, Roqad launched Link, a data collaboration service built on AWS Clean Rooms. Through Roqad Link, companies can securely match their first-party data against Roqad's consented ID graph to expand their addressable audience, verify consent status, enable precise cross-device targeting, and measure campaign performance, while maintaining control of their data. Zeotap-Data will be used in the cleanroom, further improving accuracy and scale.

Zeotap-Data will continue to operate as a third-party data provider under the Roqad brand.

Under the deal, the merged companies will retain all current staff with an additional 20% headcount added in the UK and Germany.

Commenting on the deal, Carsten Frien, Founder and CEO of Roqad, said: "The strengths of Roqad and Zeotap-Data perfectly complement each other in addressing the critical challenges of privacy-compliant identity resolution, data onboarding, and data activation in digital advertising. We're excited about Zeotap-Data's exclusive integration into the Amazon DSP and being able to now offer clients the huge reach and precision of targeting this allows; nobody else in Europe can do that. I look forward to collaborating with Zeotap-Data to support advertisers in driving greater ROI in a cookieless world where transparency and trust are paramount."

Elad Simon, CEO of Zeotap, said: "We are very excited about the future of this newly formed partnership between us and Roqad. On the one hand, it will allow us to focus 100% of our efforts as a company on our CDP customers and capabilities, which will strengthen our position as the leading CDP in Europe. On the other hand, the exclusive partnership with Roqad means we will be maintaining and enhancing our competitive edge in the CDP space through making Audience Boost the leading Audience Expansion solution in the CDP market."

About Roqad

As Europe's largest trusted Identity aggregator and data onboarding partner, Roqad takes an agnostic and privacy-first approach to the multi-ID world, offering flexibility, breadth, and depth of online and offline IDs in a complex and evolving ecosystem.

Our Identity solutions are used by adtech players, including Epsilon, Publicis, Samsung Ads, Microsoft Advertising, Nielsen, Dun and Bradstreet, Zeta Global, Verve, Azerion, and others to enrich and expand their first-party data sets, enabling efficient cross-device targeting and attribution.

About Zeotap-Data

Zeotap Data offers people-based and deterministic data composed of Billions of unique IDs, refreshed daily to ensure fidelity and accuracy. Leveraging exclusive data partnerships from the telecom sector, premium publishers, and leading European data providers, Zeotap Data is fully-consented, GDPR and ePrivacy compliant. Presented in a universally recognisable segmentation to cater for all sectors, and accessible through every buying channel that matters, Zeotap Data provides an unmatched client service to ensure agencies, advertisers, and platforms deliver campaign success.

