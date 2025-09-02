SOHM, Inc., Moving and Expanding Commercialization Capabilities with its New Vista, CA Facility

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / SOHM, Inc. (OTCID:SHMN), a leading pharmaceutical company developing next-generation gene editing solutions, today announced the relocation of its operations to a newly outfitted commercialization facility at 1396 Poinsettia Avenue, Vista, California.

SOHM will have ample specialized space within the 24,000 square-foot industrial building, which is part of the Poinsettia Business Park and features a flexible layout designed to support manufacturing, research and development, and biotech commercialization. With 50% office/lab space and 50% warehouse space, the facility positions SOHM to accelerate its growth strategy, support new product launches, and expand its presence in high-growth healthcare markets.

"This strategic move represents a major milestone in SOHM's roadmap toward scaling operations and driving shareholder value," said David Aguilar, PhD, Chief Operating Officer of SOHM, Inc. "The Vista facility provides the infrastructure we need to bring products from concept to commercialization faster, while positioning us in one of the strongest biotech hubs in the United States. We are confident this investment will strengthen our ability to deliver returns through innovation and market expansion."

The relocation is expected to enhance operational efficiency, streamline product development pipelines, and enable new partnerships within Southern California's thriving life sciences ecosystem. SOHM views the expansion as a foundation for its long-term growth strategy, supporting both organic development and potential strategic acquisitions in the biotech and healthcare sectors.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted solutions for gene editing. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. SOHM strives to transform the landscape of genome editing and improve the quality of life through scientific discovery.

For further information regarding this announcement or to explore potential collaborations, please contact:

SOHM, Inc.:

Name: Baron Night, CEO/Dr. David Aguilar, COO

Email: info@sohm.com

Phone: (714) 522-6700

