Engineering a Better Future: How Daniella S. Melds Creativity and Technology at Cummins Inc

For Daniella, engineering was never just about circuits and code-it was about creativity, curiosity, and finding meaningful ways to improve the world around her. Now a Systems Engineer in the Technical Compliance and Certification team at Cummins, she's helping shape cleaner, more efficient technologies with a passion rooted in her earliest experiences.

Growing up in North Naples, Florida, Daniella developed a strong interest in both the arts and technology. She spent her childhood creating-sculpting, painting, crafting-and often joined her father at local performing arts theaters and film sets, assisting with the setup and programming of stage lights. "That's where I started falling in love with electronics," she recalls. "Lighting systems, animatronics, digital effects-they all sparked something in me."

Originally torn between pursuing art or a more technical field, Daniella looked to practical effects industry role models and saw a path forward in electrical engineering. "I read that Grant Imahara had a degree in EE and worked in animatronics. That clicked for me," she says. She earned her associate's degree while tutoring math and chemistry, then transferred to the University of South Florida to complete her bachelor's in electrical engineering.

Daniella joined Cummins after graduation in 2012, drawn by the company's mission and global culture. "I remember being on a bus tour during my interview process and hearing that more than 100 languages were spoken in the local community. That really stuck with me," she says. "It felt like a place where I could grow-both personally and professionally."

Today, Daniella works on improving internal processes for compliance and certification-critical work that ensures Cummins products meet emissions and on-board diagnostics standards. "When I was a kid, I hated seeing trucks spewing black smoke. I love that I now get to play a role in preventing that," she says.

Her day-to-day blends technical problem-solving with collaboration. She supports a team of engineers by streamlining workflows, documenting best practices, and applying her systems engineering skills to create smarter, more efficient ways of working. "It's rewarding to know the work I do helps others be more effective in theirs."

Daniella also appreciates the flexibility Cummins provides-both professionally and personally. She works remotely part of the week, which allows her to balance her responsibilities while staying connected to family and community. "When my dad had to move after Hurricane Ian, I was able to help him relocate while still doing my job. That kind of support matters," she shares.

Outside of work, Daniella volunteers as a programming mentor for local middle school robotics teams, helping students learn Java and build confidence in STEM. "I didn't have those kinds of opportunities when I was their age," she says. "Now I get to help create them."

She's also deeply engaged in employee development within Cummins. She earned her master's in systems engineering from Cornell University with support from the company, and she teaches in the internal Systems Engineering Certificate Program. "It helped me build confidence and overcome imposter syndrome. It's been one of the most empowering experiences of my career."

Over the years, Daniella has leaned into Cummins' inclusive culture and growth mindset. "There are so many doors open here," she says. "Even though I started with a focus in controls testing, I've been able to stretch into process improvements, tool and system integration, and now regulatory work."

Asked what keeps her motivated, she doesn't hesitate: "The people. My teammates boost my average," she says with a smile. "I'm surrounded by folks with such deep expertise and a willingness to share it. That collaborative spirit is something special."

Looking ahead, Daniella is excited to keep learning-and to keep making a difference. "I want to continue contributing to cleaner technologies, mentoring others, and creating systems that work better for everyone. At Cummins, I get to do all of that."

