Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
02.09.25 | 09:57
84,31 
-0,13 % -0,11
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2025 15:38 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DP World Launches English Academy To Empower Chilean Youth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / DP World has taken an important step in its ongoing commitment to education and community development by launching the English Academy in San Antonio, Chile. This fully funded, free-of-charge educational initiative aims to strengthen English language skills among local youth, enhancing their future educational and professional opportunities.

Aligned with DP World's global sustainability strategy, "Our World, Our Future," and its core pillar of education, the English Academy addresses a critical need within the Chilean community. English proficiency has become essential in today's globalized landscape, opening doors to expanded experiences, knowledge, and employment prospects.

According to the Global English Language Report, only 18% of Chileans considered themselves advanced English speakers, with 53% citing the high cost as the primary barrier to language acquisition. Despite these challenges, 85% expressed interest in learning English - the highest percentage among countries surveyed. Recognizing this gap, DP World's new initiative directly removes financial barriers and provides accessible English education for the local youth.

Initially, the program offers classes every Saturday at DP World's port terminal facilities, open to the entire San Antonio community. Led by the DP World Sustainability team, this initiative embodies the company's firm commitment to fostering equity, empowerment, and community advancement.

Through the English Academy, DP World continues its mission to positively impact the communities where it operates, nurturing future leaders and supporting sustainable development.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DP World on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-launches-english-academy-to-empower-chilean-youth-1067634

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.