Bioretec Appoints Jordy Winters as Vice President of OUS Sales to Accelerate International Growth

TAMPERE, Finland, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd, a pioneer in absorbable orthopedic implants, announced today the appointment of Jordy Winters as Vice President of Sales Outside U.S. (OUS; Europe and Rest of the World) and member of the Management Team. Winters will spearhead Bioretec's international commercial strategy, advancing the company's expansion into key markets outside the United States and driving revenue growth.

Winters brings extensive sales leadership experience from Johnson & Johnson MedTech and Synthes, with a strong record of driving commercial adoption and building high-performing teams. Most recently, he served as Spine Lead EMEA, driving regional strategy and growth. His earlier positions included Business Lead DePuy Synthes, Sales Director Orthopaedics, and leadership roles in Joint Reconstruction, Spine and Trauma. From starting his career as a Sales Consultant to leading large-scale teams across EMEA, Jordy has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing orthopaedics and spine care solutions that positively impact patients' lives. His appointment strengthens Bioretec's leadership at a pivotal time for the company, as it scales operations and seizes opportunities in orthopedics with its Activa absorbable polymer platform and RemeOs absorbable magnesium alloy technology.

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, CEO of Bioretec, states: "We are delighted to welcome Jordy Winters to our executive team. With nearly two decades of proven excellence in global orthopedic commercial leadership, his expertise and international perspective will be instrumental as we continue to expand Bioretec's impact outside the U.S."

"Bioretec is entering an important phase of growth, with increasing demand for innovative, sustainable solutions in orthopedics," said Jordy Winters. "I look forward to driving the company's international commercial success and forging strategic partnerships that deliver value to patients, surgeons, and shareholders worldwide."

In parallel, Rami Ojala, previously Vice President of OUS Sales, will transition into the newly created role of Head of Global Medical Education. In this position, Ojala will lead efforts to advance surgeon training programs, develop educational initiatives, and support clinical adoption of Bioretec's pioneering technologies worldwide.

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA polymer. These implants deliver secure fixation through patented innovations and naturally degrade in approximately two years, eliminating the need for costly and invasive removal surgeries while supporting optimal bone regeneration. Activa products are both CE marked, and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. With the development of next-generation implants like RemeOs, Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

