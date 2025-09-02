Airocide Systems Announces Acquisition and Board of Manager Addition

Creating a Leading End-to-End UV Innovation, Disinfection Solutions Company Used by Fortune 100 End Users Globally

JACKSONVILLE, FL AND KENNESAW GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Airocide Systems LLC ("Airocide" or the "Company"), formed to be a leading provider of patented, scientifically and clinically proven air and surface pathogen elimination and UV disinfection technologies announces, that it has completed the Asset Purchase of certain technologies, patents, global rights, uses and global distribution network related to Airocide, ScientificAir and FighterFlex. The completion of the acquisition brings together the founding team of entrepreneurs, industry experts, investors and distribution partners who originally developed, marketed, and sold these leading UV, UVC, PCO and other air sanitation and air purification technologies. The acquisition creates a complete, "Holistic" suite of research backed, clinically proven clean air solutions used in multiple industries. The re-branded assets will now be known as Airocide Systems, disinfecting air from its introduction at the air handler coil and journey throughout an entire facility regardless of size:

Airocide Systems CEO, Scott Hayman, stated, "We are truly humbled and honored to announce that leading Healthcare, Consumer Product, Life Science and Medical Device thought leader Joel Kanter has joined the Company to serve on our Board of Managers. His contacts, expertise, and incredible accomplishments throughout his storied career will be invaluable as we enter this next growth chapter of our business plan. We are also thrilled to have completed the acquisition of these incredible air purification assets. The acquisition supports the expansion of our product lines with an "end-to-end" solution for pathogen control and elimination, enhancing and expanding our presence in key vertical markets. By leveraging the combined UV technologies, the Company can better serve key international and domestic verticals, customers and, markets such as agriculture, post-harvest food preservation, cold storage, AI data centers, commercial buildings, HVAC, cannabis, healthcare, hospital systems and, wineries under one branded name. We have created the "best in class", broadest portfolio of patented air disinfection and purification technologies capable of addressing every major commercial market, disinfecting the air throughout the entire facility. The portfolio of disinfection technologies are proven to extend the shelf life of agricultural products from farm to table, to clean any facility's air regardless of size from the coils within HVAC's air handler to each room. We currently have numerous additional "Proof of Concepts" underway demonstrating and documenting the outcomes of our end-to-end disinfection solutions across multiple domains with global companies ranging from UV Coil cleaning HVAC disinfection systems of large commercial buildings, hospitality and hotels, Server Rooms in AI data centers, the most recognized name in wines, and, one of the most trusted names in commercial systems, replacement parts and components for institutional clients globally."

Joel Kanter Bio - Mr. Joel Kanter has served as President of Windy City, Inc., a privately held investment firm, since July 1986. From 1989 to November 1999, Mr. Kanter also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Walnut Financial Services, Inc., an SBIC, that was one of very few that were used for venture capital, as opposed to real estate or Leveraged Buyout Transactions. Walnut went public in 1993 with a business focus that grew to be the provision of different forms of financing to small business, and included providing equity financing to start-up and early-stage development companies, providing bridge financing to small and medium-sized companies, and providing later-stage institutional financing to more mature enterprises. The Company was sold to Tower Hill Capital Group in 1999 in a transaction valued at approximately $400 million, and that made Walnut the 24th largest gainer on Nasdaq that year. Walnut was an early-stage investor in a diverse array of health care companies that have included BioHorizons, which has grown to be the third largest dental implant company in the world; Clarisonic, which was sold to L'Oreal for $525 million; Encore Medical, an orthopedic implant company that is now owned by Blackstone; GranCare, which grew to be the third largest long-term care company in the country; HealthCare COMPARE, the first utilization review company in the country and first nationwide PPO; I-Flow, which developed both the first multichannel infusion pump (critical to cancer patients) and the first elastomeric pump that alleviated the need to have a pole attached to the medicine, that was sold to Kimberly Clark for over $400 million; Prolor, a life sciences company that lengthened the life of proteins and was sold for $350 million; Sonicare Toothbrushes, which was sold to Phillips for $375 million, and some 300+ other companies.

With proven case studies demonstrating ease of use, installation, ROI, efficacy, energy savings, lowered maintenance costs and elimination of airborne related pathogens, Airocide Systems end-to-end suite of solutions are currently used by a global list of Fortune 100 end users including Kaiser Permanente, NY Health+Hospitals, MERCY Healthcare, Baptist Health South Florida, New York City Transit, Samsung, JB Hunt, Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park, JetBlue Park, France's Palace of Versailles, Whole Foods, Del Monte Foods, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Marriott, Hilton, Four Seasons, Hyatt, and more.

Airocide Systems LLC, a Nevada Company with offices in Jacksonville, Florida and Kennesaw, GA was formed in 2025 by the original, founders, principals, investors, and distributors that created Airocide over 25 years ago. With decades of research, clinically proven studies with documented outcomes, Airocide Systems patented technology, originally developed for use by NASA to sanitize the International Space Station, is now relied upon by industry-leading organizations all over the world. The Company owns and markets a portfolio of clinically proven products utilizing advanced UV, UVC, Broad Spectrum UVC LED's, Photo-catalytic oxidation ("PCO") pathogen elimination technology that applies the power of ultraviolet light ("UVC") to destroy pathogens automatically. We are a complete end-to-end, single source for air disinfection solutions that safely and fully destroy airborne contaminants, ethylene control, extend shelf life, improving product quality, energy efficiency, profitability and safety while reducing costs. Our Mission is simple, expand the market presence of our science-based, suite of air disinfections solutions that are safe, effective, and simple to use, that protects crops and perishables in cold storage and distribution centers, businesses, facilities, and the people who occupy them. For additional information on Airocide Systems LLC., please visit its newly launched website at https://www.airocidesystems.com.

