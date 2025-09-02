RoboBoston Returns: Seaport Hosts MassRobotics 8th Annual Robot Block Party, September 27, Celebrating the World's Largest Robotics Cluster

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / RoboBoston , one of the largest celebrations of robots and robotics of its kind, takes place in the innovative Boston Seaport neighborhood on Saturday, September 27, 2025. More than 50 companies, universities, and student robotics teams will gather to showcase advanced robotics and technology in a pavilion-style, family-friendly exhibition. RoboBoston will be held at 88 Seaport Blvd, Boston; the entire event is free and open to the public.

"RoboBoston exemplifies the spirit of innovation that defines the Seaport," said Yanni Tsipis, Senior Vice President of Seaport Development at WS Development. "As proud hosts and long-time partners of this extraordinary event, we're thrilled to welcome the public to explore cutting-edge robotics and connect with the brilliant minds shaping the future of technology right here in Boston."

RoboBoston will feature the following events:

Thursday, September 25, 2025

VIP networking reception for senior robotics leaders (by invitation only) sponsored by WS Development in Seaport

Friday, September 26, 2025

4:00 pm - 6:00 pm: Robotics and AI Technical Career Fair

Saturday, September 27, 2025

10:45 am: 3rd Annual Sidewalk Robot Parade (from Sleeper Street to Fan Pier) leading the way to the Robot Block Party Ribbon-Cutting

11:00 am - 4:00 pm: The 8th Annual Robot Block Party : A family-friendly event, free and open to the public

"The robotics ecosystem in Massachusetts benefits from a strong coalition of public and private organizations working to build a more innovative future," said Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech) CEO Carolyn Kirk. "As the largest robotics community event in the region, RoboBoston showcases the immense talent and creative depth in our state and provides collaborative opportunities that will continue to make Massachusetts a global robotics leader."

Robotics and AI Technical Career Fair

The Robotics and AI Technical Career Fair will feature technology companies hosting information sessions where candidates can learn more about each organization, discover open positions, understand what career tracks look like, and schedule interviews. Participating companies are listed on the RoboBoston landing page . Job seekers must register for the event in advance on Eventbrite here . Robotics and AI companies interested in participating in the career fair should contact MassRobotics at info@massrobotics.org .

Robot Sidewalk Parade

Our crowd-favorite 3rd Annual Robot Sidewalk Parade will feature rolling, crawling, and walking robots making their way from Sleeper Street down the north side of Seaport Blvd to 88 Seaport Blvd. for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to launch this year's 8th-annual Robot Block Party. The parade will begin at 10:45 on September 27 (at Sleeper Street). Join the hundreds of people that line the sidewalks to cheer on our robots. The parade is open to the public.

"Wow, this is Boston's 8th Annual Robot Block Party! It's incredible to see how the growth in our event and in the robotics community in Massachusetts each year," said Tom Ryden, Executive Director at MassRobotics . "This event is a fantastic opportunity for the public to experience firsthand the innovations happening in the robotics industry and to showcase Massachusetts' position as the world's leading robotics hub."

Robot Block Party

The 8th Annual Robot Block Party will take place on September 27, 2025, where the public can see and interact with exciting technology, including drones, collaborative robots, robot dogs, and underwater robots. There will be opportunities to fly through a drone obstacle course, drive an underwater robot, control a collaborative robot arm, and play with a robot dog.

The event is made possible with sponsorship from MassTech Collaborative, EF Explore America, MITRE, Arrow, and Raytheon, with the support and collaboration of Boston Seaport by WS. More details can be found here .

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is the world's largest independent robotics hub dedicated to accelerating robotics innovation, commercialization and adoption. Our mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics and Physical AI technology companies by providing entrepreneurs and startups with the workspace, resources, programming and connections they need to develop, prototype, test and commercialize their products and solutions. While MassRobotics originated and is headquartered in Boston, we are reaching and supporting robotics acceleration and adoption globally and are working with startups, academia, industry and governments both domestically and internationally.

See massrobotics.org for details.

About Boston Seaport by WS

Culture, industry and community converge making Boston's Seaport district a dynamic and vibrant area that has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting neighborhoods and destinations in the country. Seaport is currently Boston's single largest development project. WS Development is transforming 33 acres of waterfront land with a carefully selected mix of residential, hotel, office, retail, entertainment, civic and cultural uses, and public open space across the district. Combining the best of historic and modern-day Boston, Seaport is the destination for fashion, culture, arts, dining and entertainment, and technology and life sciences, expanding Boston's position as one of the top cities in the world for innovation, science, and quality of life. For more information visit www.boston seaport.xyz , follow Boston Seaport on Facebook, and @SeaportBos on Instagram and Twitter.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com , call (617) 232-8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn .

