C2E4: Campus Game Fest Levels Up: A Fusion of Gaming, Tech & Culture

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Campus Game Fest (CGF), Singapore's premier festival celebrating gaming, technology, and youth culture, returns bigger than ever this year - at Suntec Convention Centre, Level 4, from 30 October to 2 November 2025, in collaboration with The Tech Show 2025 by the Comex IT Group.

Campus Game Festival

Singapore's premier festival celebrating gaming, technology, and youth culture.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, CGF 2025 promises four electrifying days of esports tournaments, interactive activities, career discovery experiences, and vibrant local community showcases - drawing gamers, creators, families, and tech enthusiasts from across Southeast Asia.

"We are pleased to support Campus Game Fest 2025, a homegrown youth-centric esports event that has refreshed its programming, enhancing its appeal to visitors and locals alike. This collaboration with The Tech Show amplifies Singapore's appeal as a destination where cutting-edge technology meets dynamic youth culture, creating unique value propositions for diverse target segments. From esports tournaments to trading card collectibles and gaming, Campus Game Fest's engaging experiences play an important role in adding vibrancy to our events calendar, attracting the next generation of travellers." - Lilian Chee, Director, Sports, Singapore Tourism Board

"The Tech Show's collaboration with C2E4 marks an exciting extension into the world of gaming, esports, and youth culture. Building on its partnership with Campus Game Fest for the second year, the show takes visitors on a seamless journey beyond work into home and play.This collaboration creates a vibrant space for visitors to not only discover the latest innovations, but also experience first-hand how technology drives the future of play." - Genevieve Rodrigues, Director, Comex IT Group

SG60 Original Comic Art Exhibition: Celebrating 60 Years of Creative Excellence

In celebration of Singapore's 60th birthday and as part of the SG60 Culture Pass, CGF 2025 will debut the SG60 Original Comic Art Exhibition - organised by TCZ Studios with the Singapore Comic Society. The SG Culture Pass, launching in September 2025, will give all Singaporeans aged 18 and above $100 in credits to enjoy arts, heritage, and cultural experiences like this.

The exhibition will showcase 60 iconic comic artworks from renowned Singaporean artists including Wee Tian Beng, Yeo Hui Xuan, Clio Hui Nam Sam, Sean Lam, JDC Amane, Rixou Lou and Jerry Hinds. Visitors can also enjoy daily live mural sessions, where artists co-create an SG60 Congratulatory Mural while sharing personal stories from their creative journeys.

"We want to inspire young Singaporeans to see the value and potential of the creative arts. Through the SG60 Comic Art Exhibition, we're not only celebrating our artists' achievements but also passing on a legacy of imagination and resilience."

- Wee Tian Beng, President of The Comic Society

By integrating the SG60 Original Comic Art Exhibition into CGF and the SG60 Culture Pass, the festival bridges gaming, art, and culture - offering a richer, more diverse creative experience for visitors.

CGF 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Thematic Gaming Zones: Marvel, Pokémon & Capcom

Step into immersive worlds with gaming and trading card competitions, interactive demos, exclusive merchandise, and themed photo spots.

Campus Legends Southeast Asia

Elite collegiate teams from across the region face off in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Street Fighter 6.

Campus Legends Secondary School

Organised by SCOGA and the Esports Academy and co-organised by Defence Collective Singapore, students will compete in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Guardians of the City II, bringing Total Defence principles into esports.

Silver Showdown

Organised by SCOGA, Esports Academy, and BlueDot SG, the inaugural Silver Showdown is the first senior gaming tournament that features Esports and Exergaming.

Workforce Singapore Career Zone & Fireside Chat

In partnership with Workforce Singapore, CGF will host a career-themed Fireside Chat with industry leaders including Marcus from Moonton and Cheryl Yao (renowned MLBB host).

Biggest Creator & Trading Card Collectibles Market + Tech & Gaming Deals

Discover Singapore's largest gathering of creators and TCG enthusiasts & collectors with expansive Trading Card Game tournaments, a bustling creators' market, and exclusive SG Collectibles & Card Show booths - the ultimate destination for fans and collectors. On top of that, thanks to our partnership with The Tech Show, visitors can also score unbeatable deals on the latest IT gadgets and consumer tech, making CGF 2025 a one-stop festival where gaming, creativity, and technology all come together.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: 30 October - 2 November 2025

Time: 10 AM - 9 PM daily

Venue: Suntec Convention Centre, Level 4, Hall 406

Website: WWW.CGF.SG

In Partnership With: The Tech Show organised by Comex IT Group

Tickets and the full programme available now on BookMyShow.Sg

SOURCE: C2E4

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/campus-game-fest-levels-up-a-fusion-of-gaming-tech-and-culture-1067400