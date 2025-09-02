Whittier Trust Welcomes Vikram Ganu as Senior Vice President and Director of Tax

Vikram Ganu underscores Whittier Trust's commitment to tax sensitivity as a cornerstone of the firm's wealth management philosophy.

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Whittier Trust is pleased to announce the addition of Vikram Ganu as Senior Vice President and Director of Tax, based in the firm's Menlo Park office. Vikram will lead Whittier Trust's tax practice, advising high-net-worth individuals and multi-generational family businesses on complex income and estate tax planning strategies.

In his role, Vikram will oversee Whittier Trust's tax compliance and tax advisory functions. He will also collaborate closely with client advisors, portfolio managers, and other professionals within the firm to deliver integrated, tax-sensitive solutions that help clients preserve and transfer wealth across generations.

Vikram Ganu brings more than 16 years of experience in public accounting, including more than a decade with Big Four accounting firms in Los Angeles and the Bay Area. His background encompasses tax advisory and compliance services for multi-generational, family-owned businesses, buy and sell side tax due diligence, and specialized work with families across various industries, including real estate, venture capital, private equity, and the media and entertainment sectors.

"Tax efficiency is not an afterthought at Whittier Trust - it's core to our wealth management philosophy," said Liam McGuinness, CFO of Whittier Trust. "Vikram's technical depth and client-focused approach allow us to elevate this commitment, ensuring that families benefit from tax strategies that are both sophisticated and practical."

Known for his approachable style, Vikram is passionate about demystifying tax planning. He places an emphasis on education and clarity, ensuring that clients not only minimize their tax exposure but also gain a meaningful understanding of the tax landscape and the constant rule changes that define it.

Vikram earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and his MBA from the University of California, Irvine. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in California.

