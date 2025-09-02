PGA of America, Intersport, and Rao's, Presented by Crypto.com, Bring New York's Most Exclusive Dining Experience to the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / The PGA of America is elevating the 2025 Ryder Cup through a standout collaboration with Intersport's Culinary Experiences Group and the legendary Rao's-New York's most exclusive dining institution-for an immersive blend of authenticity and experiential hospitality.

Crypto.com presents Rao's at the Ryder Cup will run for four nights, September 25-28, 2025. Following match play each evening, a limited number of guests will enjoy an intimate, invitation-only dinner that recreates every detail of Rao's East Harlem location-from its iconic décor to its signature dishes.

"Rao's at the Ryder Cup is a fantastic addition to what will be an incredible on-site experience at Bethpage Black," said Jeff Price, PGA of America Chief Commercial and Philanthropy Officer. "The opportunity for guests to take in the excitement of the Ryder Cup and enjoy Rao's world-renowned dining experience is truly unmatched."

Long considered one of the toughest reservations in the country, Rao's is known for its loyal regulars, old-school charm, and timeless Southern Italian fare. Now, for the first time, its legendary experience comes to the Ryder Cup stage.

"Rao's has always been about family, tradition, and creating memories around the table," said Frank Pellegrino Jr., Co-Owner, Rao's. "We're proud to bring that spirit to the Ryder Cup and share our story with a new audience."

Guests will enjoy handcrafted cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, followed by a multi-course, family-style dinner by Executive Chef Dino Gatto, accompanied by Rao's signature hospitality and entertainment.

"Our pop-ups have created unforgettable moments at some of the biggest events in sports," said Ron Straci, Co-Owner, Rao's. "But this one stands alone-it's Rao's, at the Ryder Cup."

Rao's with its partner REAL SLX has appeared at special select sporting events over the last decade, this custom-built venue at Bethpage Black marks its most ambitious and exclusive pop-up to date.

"Crypto.com is proud to support cultural experiences like this, bringing together iconic brands and celebrating iconic moments," said Joe Anzures, EVP of Payments and GM Americas at Crypto.com.

Crypto.com has been aggressively focused on strengthening its offering for VIPs and top-tier traders, offering best-in-class benefits and access to exclusive events.

"We've built a truly bespoke and tailored platform for VIP clients, complementing a tailored experience across the comprehensive and industry-leading Crypto.com offering with access to premium events just like this," said Ryan McGrath, VP, Global VIP Client Strategy at Crypto.com.

Tables for six, eight, or ten are extremely limited and available exclusively to Ryder Cup attendees.

To inquire about availability, email: raosrydercup@intersport.global .

About the PGA of America:

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X , Instagram and Facebook .

About Intersport:

Intersport is an award-winning agency and leader in the creation of ideas, content and experiences that attract and engage passionate audiences. Its industry-leading team offers expert insights in content creation, experiential marketing, hospitality, partnership consulting and platform development. The Chicago-based agency's Culinary Experiences Group delivers hundreds of bespoke dining experiences annually for brands, chefs, restaurant groups, and nonprofits. Intersport has been headquartered in Chicago since its inception in 1985, with additional offices in Boston, Detroit and New York. It was recognized on Event Marketer's 2024 It List featuring the top 100 agencies serving the experiential industry. Its inaugural World Champions Cup was also recognized by Sports Business Journal as a finalist for the 2024 Sports Breakthrough of the Year Award. Learn more at: intersport.global and on social media ( LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook ).

About Rao's

Founded in 1896 in East Harlem, New York, Rao's is a legendary Italian-American restaurant celebrated for its intimate one-room setting, authentic Southern Italian recipes, and unmatched hospitality. Still family-owned and operated by Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Ron Straci, Rao's has become synonymous with tradition-where signature dishes like lemon chicken and famous red sauces have earned a loyal following for over a century. With additional locations in Los Angeles and Miami Beach, Rao's continues to bring its iconic blend of history, simplicity, and flavor to guests nationwide. To learn more, visit: raossince1896.com .

About REAL SLX

REAL SLX is a global sports and lifestyle experience club that creates and curates bespoke real-life experiences, best-in-class hospitality, exclusive offerings, and exceptional benefits for its individual members and corporate partners. As part of the platform, REAL JET offers a next-generation private aviation experience built on the pillars of service, simplicity, and community - providing flexible, on-demand access to private aircraft with no memberships or long-term commitments. Together, REAL SLX and REAL JET connect members to the right events, the right aircraft, and the right people - creating meaningful connections and lasting memories. Learn more at: realslx.com and on social media ( LinkedIn , Instagram and ( Facebook ).

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem. Learn more at https://crypto.com .

Media Contacts:

Greg Dillard, PGA of America, gdillard@pgahq.com

Kevin Miller, Intersport, kmiller@intersportnet.com

Ron Berkowitz, Rao's, ron@berkcommunications.com

