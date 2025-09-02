Operating as a standalone business has empowered the organization to meet rapidly evolving customer needs and industry standards.

KiddeFenwal, the global leader in the fire suppression and safety controls industry, has recommitted itself to future-proof innovations following the first anniversary of the company's newfound independence. Since becoming a standalone business in July 2024, KiddeFenwal has accelerated its investments in forward-looking fire suppression and safety controls alternatives that not only meet current demands and ecofriendly standards, but also prepare for future risks.

KiddeFenwal is focusing much of its research and development on a new class of environmentally responsible innovations, leading the industry towards long-term, sustainable solutions. The company has already found success in its NATURA Inert Gas System, which serves as an ecofriendly alternative to chemical-based agents. The system suppresses fire by lowering the oxygen content in a space to a level where the process of combustion is no longer supported, which means the fire won't continue to burn. These gases are environmentally responsible, having an ozone depletion potential (ODP) and global warming potential (GWP) of zero.

In addition, KiddeFenwal has stayed abreast of the rapid adoption of lithium-ion batteries in various markets, including battery energy storage systems (BESS) due to their unique, associated fire risks. In response, the company has created a comprehensive solution, encompassing prevention by anomaly detection, fire detection, control, notification and suppression, specifically for BESS systems and other lithium-ion battery applications.

These developments and ongoing enhancements put KiddeFenwal at the nexus of today's disruption and innovation, a position of industry leadership being championed by the company's CEO Rekha Agrawal.

Upon joining KiddeFenwal in November 2024, Ms. Agrawal put forth a vision for the organization that harnesses the power of the company's independence. She oversaw the redesign of KiddeFenwal processes, removing inherited roadblocks and unnecessary layers to unlock its ability to respond rapidly to shifting customer needs and industry standards.

"Agility is a core value at KiddeFenwal and reflects our commitment to moving quickly, with an eye focused on the industry's future, without compromising quality or discipline," said Ms. Agrawal. "We are grateful to be positioned to point the way forward."

KiddeFenwal is a global leader in industrial and commercial fire suppression systems and safety controls. With a legacy spanning more than a century and the agility achieved as a standalone company, KiddeFenwal designs and delivers next-generation technologies that protect lives, livelihoods, critical infrastructure and even priceless museum artifacts. Its trusted brands, including Kidde Fire Systems, Kidde Fire Protection and Fenwal Controls, serve a wide range of sectors, from energy and manufacturing to marine, infrastructure and OEM applications. Headquartered in Ashland, Massachusetts, KiddeFenwal has a growing global presence across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, visit www.kiddefenwal.com.

