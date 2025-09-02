Digital Forensics Market is Projected To Reach US$12.67 Million By 2031; at CAGR Of 11.5% | The Insight Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global digital forensics market is observing significant growth due to the growing digital public infrastructure and rising cybercrimes & data breaches.

Global Digital Forensics Market Experiences Significant Growth Owing to the Rising Cases of Cybercrimes & Data Breaches and Growing Digital Public Infrastructure.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the digital forensics market comprises a vast array of components, types, end uses, and geography, which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Check valuable insights in the Digital Forensics Market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000698

Overview of Report Findings

Market Dynamics and Insights: The rapid expansion of digital public infrastructure-comprising data centers, AI hubs, cloud platforms, and advanced connectivity networks-is fundamentally reshaping the global digital landscape. The surging demand for data processing, AI computing, and cloud-native operations is driving this transformation.

On May 15, 2025, Blue Owl Capital Inc. announced the final close of its latest investment vehicle, the Blue Owl Digital Infrastructure Fund III (ODI III), with US$7 billion in capital commitments, surpassing its original US$4 billion target. ODI III aims to develop and acquire data centers and digital real assets purpose-built to support the world's leading cloud and technology companies.

The fund's focus on large-scale, build-to-suit infrastructure reflects the escalating requirements of AI and cloud technologies-sectors that generate vast volumes of sensitive and mission-critical data. Similarly, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), a global leader in infrastructure investment, unveiled a US$10 billion AI infrastructure initiative in Sweden on June 4, 2025, with plans to build a state-of-the-art data center in Strängnäs. This facility, set to scale from 300MW to 750MW, will serve as Europe's key AI processing node.

Brookfield's broader commitment-over €100 billion (US$117.76 billion) in digital infrastructure, renewable power, and semiconductor assets-underscores a global shift toward high-performance, hyper-connected environments. As countries and corporations race to establish digital and AI leadership, expanding public digital infrastructure drives innovation and creates new layers of operational complexity and cyber risk. With billions of dollars invested in public digital infrastructure, ensuring these assets' integrity, availability, and security becomes mission-critical. Digital forensics plays an increasingly strategic role in post-incident analysis and supporting compliance, resilience, and governance frameworks across these complex digital environments. Forensic technology is poised to become a foundational layer of infrastructure protection as the backbone of modern economies becomes ever more digital. Regional Insights: In April 2024 alone, Europe witnessed a significant escalation in cyber incidents, with over 24.5 million data records breached across a range of sectors, including healthcare, finance, government, and critical infrastructure. This alarming figure underscores the persistent vulnerability of European organizations to data breaches, phishing campaigns, ransomware attacks, and insider threats.

The increasing digitalization of services, the rise of remote work environments, and the growing interconnectedness of supply chains have broadened the attack surface, making it easier for threat actors to exploit security weaknesses. Additionally, the evolving threat landscape complicates matters, as cybercriminals are using AI, zero-day exploits, and highly targeted social engineering tactics to compromise sensitive data. As regulators continue to enforce stricter data protection laws under frameworks such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), organizations are under mounting pressure to prevent breaches and investigate and respond to them swiftly and forensically. This surge in cyber incidents is directly fueling the growth of the digital forensics market across Europe. Organizations increasingly recognize the need for comprehensive incident response capabilities, including conducting thorough forensic investigations that can trace the source of breaches, preserve evidence for legal proceedings, and ensure compliance with regulatory reporting timelines.

Governments and enterprises alike are investing in advanced forensic tools, skilled personnel, and integrated platforms capable of handling complex digital evidence across multiple devices and networks. Moreover, the expanding cyber insurance market and legal liabilities tied to data breaches are prompting businesses to embed forensic readiness into their cybersecurity strategies. As a result, the digital forensics sector in Europe is experiencing robust growth, driven by demand for expertise in malware analysis, endpoint forensics, and cloud investigation techniques, positioning it as a critical pillar in the continent's broader efforts to build cyber resilience and safeguard digital trust. Geographical Insights:North America is expected to dominate the digital forensics market with the highest market share in 2024.

Get Research Sample Copy of the Digital Forensics Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000698

Digital Forensics Market Segmentation

The digital forensics market is segmented into hardware, software, and services based on component.

In terms of components, the digital forensics market is divided into computer forensics, network forensics, mobile device forensics, and others.

By end use, the digital forensics market is segmented into government and defense, law enforcement, BFSI, IT & Telecom, retail, healthcare, and others.

The digital forensics market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the digital forensics market include Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Open Text Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Cellebrite DI Ltd., Nuix Limited, Magnet Forensics, Paraben Corporation, Exterro, and Oxygen Forensics, among others.

Trending Topics: Cybersecurity, Mobile and IoT Forensics, Cloud Forensics, among others

Global Headlines on the Digital Forensics Market

"Magnet Forensics, a global leader in digital investigation solutions, announced transformative new updates to the Magnet One platform: Magnet One Process, a next-generation cloud processing engine, and Magnet One Mobile Case Stream that, for the first time, puts critical mobile evidence at the fingertips of investigative teams in real time."

"OpenText announced the release of OpenText Forensic (EnCase Forensic) CE 24.4 and EnCase Mobile Investigator CE 24.4. OpenText Forensic CE 24.4 is designed to enhance the usability of the artifacts-based workflow, helping digital forensic investigation teams more easily access forensic artifacts across a wider range of platforms. EnCase Mobile Investigator CE 24.4 offers additional mobile data collection capabilities with support for Apple iOS 18. With the CE 24.4 release, OpenText EnCase Forensic is now OpenText Forensic."

Get Premium Copy of Digital Forensics Market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000698

Conclusion

Digital forensics is a specialized branch within forensic science focused on investigating and analyzing digital evidence. While it plays a crucial role in addressing cybercrime, its utility extends beyond to encompass both criminal and civil investigations. The rising cases of cybercrimes, data breaches, and the growing digital public infrastructure drive the digital forensics market. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to various companies' proliferation of mobile and IoT forensics and strategic investments. The rise in cloud forensics is likely to be one of the key trends in the market. However, the high cost of digital forensic tools and services may hamper the market growth.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including digital forensics solution providers, law enforcement & government agencies, cybersecurity firms, regulatory & standards organizations, and end-users-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Trending Related Reports:

Forensic Audit Market Trends, Growth, and Size - 2031

Cloud Forensic Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, and Forecast till 2031

Forensic Swab Market Forecast (2025-2031) | Size

Forensic LIMS Market Growth Analysis by Size and Share: 2031

Forensic Equipment And Supplies Market Opportunities by 2031

Forensic Technology Market Key Findings and Size by 2031

Network Forensics Market Overview and Forecast by 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in: ??? | Deutsch | ?? | Français | ?????? | ?? | Italiano | Español

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5449703/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-forensics-market-is-projected-to-reach-us12-67-million-by-2031-at-cagr-of-11-5--the-insight-partners-302543797.html