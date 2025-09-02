Cloud Analytics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2025 to 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, Cloud Analytics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 40.23 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 23.4% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 216.30 Billion by the end of 2032. Growing need for real-time insights to support dynamic business environments and competitive strategies. Increased government and enterprise investments in cloud infrastructure and data-driven innovation.

Cloud Analytics Market Dynamics:

The cloud analytics market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by a combination of technological advancements and evolving business demands. A major driver is the surge in digital transformation across industries, prompting organizations to adopt cloud-based analytics for greater agility, scalability, and real-time decision-making. Cloud analytics eliminates the need for heavy on-premises infrastructure, reducing costs and enabling businesses to extract insights from vast volumes of structured and unstructured data. Additionally, the growing adoption of big data technologies, IoT devices, and remote working environments is generating an enormous amount of data that needs to be processed efficiently further increasing the demand for cloud-native analytics platforms.

A prominent trend shaping the cloud analytics landscape is the rise of augmented analytics, where AI-driven tools automatically generate insights and recommendations, reducing dependency on data scientists. Another growing trend is the shift toward multi-cloud and hybrid cloud analytics, allowing organizations to maintain data flexibility, reduce vendor lock-in, and optimize workloads across different platforms.

Recent Developments in Cloud Analytics Market

In June 2025, Saudi Tadawul Group's technology subsidiary called Wamid entered a multi-year partnership with BMLL Technologies to launch Saudi's first cloud analytics platform. The solutions is expected to focus on deep, historical order book data and model-building in a Python-native environment for institutional investors, analysts, and quantitative teams.

In June 2025, ZeroError, a leading company focused on solving data quality issues announced the launch of advanced analytics capabilities to support supply chain optimization on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. The new integration was launched at the Snowflake Summit 2025 and is powered by Snowflake.

In January 2025, Google, a leading technology company announced the launch of five free cloud data analytics certificate to boost skills and employability. These no-cost programs help people develop cloud analytics skills and provide them with a certificate from Google to gain an advantage in the job market.

Major Challenges in Cloud Analytics Industry

The cloud analytics market faces several significant challenges that may hinder its full potential. One of the primary concerns is data security and privacy, especially when sensitive information is stored and processed in third-party cloud environments. Organizations are often apprehensive about potential data breaches, unauthorized access, and compliance with stringent regulations like GDPR and HIPAA, particularly when using multi-tenant cloud infrastructures.

Another major challenge is data integration and quality, as businesses struggle to consolidate and standardize data from multiple sources and formats, which can lead to inconsistencies and unreliable insights.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the cloud analytics market is highly dynamic, with key players such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, and Salesforce actively competing through innovation, partnerships, and expanded cloud service offerings. The market is also witnessing increased activity from niche players and startups focusing on industry-specific solutions, further intensifying competition.

The major players in the cloud analytics industry include,

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Qlik Technologies

TIBCO Software Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Cloud Analytics Market Segmentation:

The global cloud analytics market is segmented into service model, type, deployment model, and region. Based on the service model, the market is segmented into IaaS, PaaS, data management, SaaS, and BPaaS. Based on type, the market is segmented into managed services and professional services. Based on the deployment model, the market is segmented into private cloud, hybrid cloud, and public cloud.

By service model, software as a service (SaaS) dominates the market due to simple scalability and cost, so that companies can use an analysis tool without huge IT infrastructure or maintenance overhead.

By type, managed services lead the segment as enterprises increasingly outsource cloud analytics operations to specialized providers for round-the-clock support, reduced operational complexity, and access to expert insights.

By deployment model, hybrid cloud dominates due to its flexibility in handling sensitive and large-scale data, allowing organizations to maintain a balance between data security (private cloud) and cost-efficiency and scalability (public cloud).

Regional Insights

North America dominates the cloud analytics market due to the presence of data-driven digital transformation strategy, a strong regulatory structure and major cloud service providers such as Microsoft, AWS, IBM and Google Cloud.

Why Businesses in the United States are Investing in Cloud Analytics Solutions?

Growing demand for agile, scalable, and cost-effective ways to manage and interpret growing volumes of data in organizations is driving cloud analytics adoption in the country. High cloud adoption, presence of top cloud analytics companies, and emphasis on data-driven decision-making across verticals are helping the United States lead revenue generation in North America. Surge in popularity of remote work, investments in the adoption of advanced technologies like AI and IoT, and the need for centralized cloud platforms are also driving cloud analytics demand in the country. Prioritization of flexibility and business continuity by enterprises is also estimated to expand the business scope of cloud analytics companies operating in the United States.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market, which is driven by strong policy assistance from governments in countries such as rapid urbanization, digitalization of rural and urban areas and governments in countries such as India, China, Japan and South Korea.



Europe has an important market share in cloud analytics, which focuses a strong focus on strict data security laws and digital freedom. The European Union's data-driven innovation, with emphasis on open data platforms and cross-border digital services has pushed enterprises to invest in cloud-based analytics platforms.



LAMEA represents an emerging cloud analytics market, which is run by initiatives aimed at increasing digital infrastructure, urban modernization and energy sector change, especially in parts of the UAE, Brazil, South Africa and Sub-Sarah Africa.

