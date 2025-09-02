Haptic Technology Market worth $8.21 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The haptic technology market is expected to reach USD 8.21 billion by 2030 from USD 6.61 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Market growth is driven by the increasing demand for immersive user experiences across consumer electronics, gaming, and automotive applications, alongside the rising integration of haptic feedback in virtual and augmented reality solutions. Advancements in actuator technologies, including linear resonant actuators (LRA), eccentric rotating mass (ERM) actuators, and piezoelectric actuators, are enabling more precise and responsive tactile feedback, enhancing product performance.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=443

Browse in-depth TOC on "Haptic Technology Market"

150 - Tables

70 - Figures

380 - Pages

Haptic Technology Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 6.61 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 8.21 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Feedback Type, Component, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High power consumption in haptic feedback Key Market Opportunities Rising applications of haptic technology in the aerospace & defense industry Key Market Drivers Rising integration of haptic technology into consumer devices

Based on vertical, the automotive & transportation segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The automotive & transportation segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to growing adoption of haptic feedback in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment controls, increasing focus on enhancing driver safety and reducing distraction, and rising integration of haptics in electric and autonomous vehicles. Haptic feedback in ADAS and infotainment improves driver interaction and response time through tactile alerts and intuitive controls, enabling quicker decision-making and boosting adoption across the automotive industry. Technology also plays a vital role in enhancing safety and reducing distraction by allowing drivers to receive critical alerts, such as lane departure warnings or collision alerts, without taking their eyes off the road. Furthermore, the integration of haptic systems in electric and autonomous vehicles is expanding their use cases in advanced human-machine interfaces, improving passenger comfort, communication, and interaction in increasingly automated driving environments. These combined factors position automotive & transportation as the fastest-growing vertical in the haptic technology market during the forecast period.

Based on components, hardware is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The hardware segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period due to its essential role in delivering tactile feedback, increasing demand for high-performance actuators and sensors, and widespread integration of haptic components across consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare devices. Hardware is the core element that enables haptic experiences, making it indispensable across all applications, from mobile devices to industrial systems. The growing demand for advanced actuators such as Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAs), Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) motors, and piezoelectric actuators, along with highly sensitive sensors, is driving adoption across industries by providing precise, responsive, and high-definition tactile feedback. Furthermore, the extensive integration of haptic hardware into smartphones, gaming controllers, infotainment systems, medical simulators, and wearable devices continues to fuel market growth. This widespread adoption ensures sustained demand, positioning the hardware segment as a dominant contributor to overall market revenue throughout the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=443

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the global haptic technology industry during the forecast period due to several key growth drives. Rapid growth in consumer electronics manufacturing, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea, positions the region as a hub for smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, where high production volumes drive demand for advanced haptic components. In addition, the increasing adoption of haptic technology in the automotive and gaming sectors is further propelling market expansion, as automakers integrate haptic feedback into infotainment and safety systems while the gaming industry leverages it to provide immersive user experiences. Moreover, strong investments by governments and private firms in healthcare and AR/VR technologies are accelerating the use of haptic feedback in medical devices, rehabilitation systems, and immersive applications. Together, these factors are fostering sustained regional demand and positioning Asia Pacific as the leading market globally for haptic technologies throughout the forecast period.

The report profiles key players in haptic technology companies such as Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (China), AAC Technologies (China), TDK Corporation (Japan), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Immersion (US), Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (US), Precision Microdrives (UK), Synaptics Incorporated (US), and Ultraleap (UK). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and investments.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=443

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Virtual Production Market by Hardware, Software, Rental Services, Pre-production, Production, Post-production, Movies, Television Series, Commercial Advertisements, Online Videos, Events, Theatres, Music Concerts - Global Forecast to 2030

Semiconductor Market for Robots by Component (Compute, Sensors, Memory, Power Management ICs), Robot Type (Industrial Robots, Professional Service Robots, Personal & Household Service Robots, Drones), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/haptic-technology-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/haptic-technology.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/haptic-technology-market-worth-8-21-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302543556.html