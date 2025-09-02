Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
02.09.2025 16:26 Uhr
Griffith Foods at Aspen Ideas Climate Chicago

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Our Griffith Foods' team had an incredible time hosting an immersive offsite experience during the The Aspen Institute's Climate Chicago event! It was such a joy to dive into the "hidden middle" of the food value chain with a wonderfully curious and group of climate champions, all eager to explore how we can grow climate-smart solutions together.

We rolled up our sleeves with case studies, hands-on activities, and even a little culinary magic to show that when we collaborate and share ownership, we can build a more resilient, regenerative food system that truly matters.

Thank you to everyone who joined us. Your passion and curiosity are driving real progress toward bold climate ambitions. Here's to continuing the conversation and advancing solutions that make a difference!

Our Sustainability Journey

At Griffith Foods, we are committed to driving positive impact through a regenerative mindset. Sustainability is connected to everything we do as a business, and by 2030, we are dedicated to significantly improving the future with a singular sustainable business strategy that we call our 2030 Aspirations. To learn more about Griffith Foods and its current sustainability efforts, visit them online and download the 2024 Sustainability Report.

About Griffith Foods
At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Griffith Foods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/griffith-foods-at-aspen-ideas-climate-chicago-1067656

