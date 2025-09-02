Dateline Resources Limited: Dateline Resources Completes $25M Institutional Placement Priced at $0.215 to Accelerate Development at Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Project

Dateline to Engage US Securities Counsel and Auditing Firm to Initiate SEC Registration and Reporting Compliance

SYDNEY, AU / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Dateline Resources Limited (OTCQB:DTREF)(ASX:DTR) ("Dateline" or the "Company"), a leading explorer and developer of high-value mineral assets, announces the completion of a $25 million institutional placement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the Company's strategic direction and the potential of its flagship Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project in San Bernardino County, California. The issue was heavily oversubscribed and was conducted at an issue price of $0.215 per share, resulting in the issuance of 116,279,070 new ordinary shares. The Placement was completed under the Company's existing placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1. Shaw and Partners acted as lead manager and bookrunner to the placement. Following the placement, the Company's total cash position has increased to over $35 million.

In addition, Dateline has commenced the selection of a U.S. legal and an auditing firm to assist in the registration process with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This initiative will ensure Dateline's financial statements and disclosures are fully compliant with SEC reporting standards. These strategic steps are designed to enhance Dateline's visibility and accessibility to US investors, particularly as interest in the Colosseum Project grows amid increasing demand for domestic sources of critical minerals.

This capital infusion will enable Dateline to expedite its drilling programs, building on recent geophysical surveys and geochemical results that have revealed significantly greater resource potential at Colosseum than initially anticipated. The funds will support the parallel advancement of both the gold and REE initiatives, positioning the Company to achieve production milestones at an accelerated pace. Proceeds from the Placement will be used to ramp up exploration and development at the Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project in California. The new capital will enable the deployment of additional drill rigs to test the highest-priority targets, accelerating the timeline for resource growth and development. The Company is prioritizing early site works and long lead-time equipment orders (as part of the ongoing Bankable Feasibility Study) to fast-track the reopening of the Colosseum mine. Funds will also be applied toward general working capital and further business development opportunities as needed.

Recent exploration highlights include the integration of a 3D magneto-telluric (MT) geophysical survey with detailed gravity data, leading to the identification of six new high-priority breccia pipe targets. These targets exhibit coincident geophysical anomalies, gravity lows and resistivity lows, similar to the known gold-bearing breccia pipes at Colosseum, which host the existing 1.1-million-ounce gold Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 27.1Mt @ 1.26g/t Au, with over 67% in Measured and Indicated categories. Four of these new anomalies are comparable in scale or larger than those associated with the known pipes, and the MT results indicate the known structures extend to at least ~300 metres below prior drilling, suggesting substantial depth potential.

In parallel, the 3D MT inversion has confirmed multiple high-priority REE drilling targets, including a prominent 2200N anomaly, a strong resistive feature extending from depth to surface, coincident with outcropping fenite dykes. This anomaly aligns with a relative gravity high and subdued magnetic response, characteristic of carbonatite-related REE systems similar to the nearby Mountain Pass mine. Deep resistivity structures have been identified beneath all mapped fenite outcrops, demonstrating consistency in the survey results and reinforcing the REE potential. Geochemical sampling from felsite outcrops has further confirmed gold-pathfinder elements coincident with gravity lows, enhancing confidence in these targets.

U.S. Government Recognition and Support

Dateline's progress is further reinforced by strong support from the US government. In letters dated August 26, 2025, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum reaffirmed the validity of the Company's existing rights at Colosseum, emphasizing the site's role in advancing American energy independence and mineral production. Secretary Burgum noted that geologic information indicates the mine's potential to produce gold and extract rare earth elements critical to national security and economic priorities, aligning with Executive Orders issued following the national energy emergency declaration on January 20, 2025. This endorsement highlights the US government's commitment to responsible development of domestic resources, providing a solid foundation for Dateline's operations.

Building on this federal support, Dateline is continuing constructive discussions with government officials regarding potential funding and support mechanisms for Colosseum. The Company highlights that this $25 million private placement is complementary to, rather than a substitute for, ongoing pursuits of U.S. government-backed initiatives, reinforcing Colosseum's role as a strategic contributor to America's long-term minerals independence.

Stephen Baghdadi, CEO and Managing Director of Dateline Resources, commented: "We are encouraged by the strong support from institutional investors, which validates our strategy at the Colosseum Project. Recent geophysical work has outlined six new gold targets with the same MT signature as the known breccia pipes and confirmed high-priority REE anomalies. With this funding, we are positioned to accelerate our dual-track development and unlock the significant potential value of the Colosseum."

Dateline Resources continues to advance its exploration and development activities with a focus on creating long-term shareholder value through innovation, efficiency, and environmental stewardship. Further updates on drilling results and project milestones will be provided in due course.

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX: DTR, OTC: DTREF) is an Australian publicly listed company focused on high-value mining and exploration in North America. Its flagship Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California's Walker Lane Trend combines a proven gold resource with emerging rare earth potential, positioning Dateline as a leader in critical minerals and precious metals. The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California. On 6 June 2024, the Company announced to the ASX that the Colosseum Gold mine has a JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 27.1Mt @ 1.26g/t Au for 1.1Moz. Of the total Mineral Resource, 455koz @ 1.47/t Au (41%) are classified as Measured, 281koz @1.21g/t Au (26%) as Indicated and 364koz @ 1.10g/t Au (33%) as Inferred.

On 23 May 2025, Dateline announced that updated economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated an NPV6.5 of US$550 million and an IRR of 61% using a gold price of US$2,900/oz.

The Colosseum is located less than 10km north of the Mountain Rare Earth mine. Planning has commenced on drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or performance, including the potential of the Colosseum Project, the benefits of U.S. government support, the company's plans for future development, and the strategic importance of the project for U.S. critical minerals supply. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include fluctuations in gold and rare earth element prices, changes in regulatory or permitting processes, geological or technical challenges, market conditions affecting capital raising, environmental or social factors, and risks related to securing government funding. Dateline Resources cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

