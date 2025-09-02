China added 1,556 new energy storage projects in July, totaling nearly 140 GWh of capacity, with 1,468 application projects and 88 manufacturing initiatives, according to the China's Energy Storage Application Branch (CESA).From ESS News China continued its high-growth energy storage market expansion in July 2025, with 1,556 new storage-related projects filed for registration, around 53.8 GW/139.6 GWh in cumulative capacity, according to the Energy Storage Application Branch (CESA) of the China Industrial Association of Power Sources. Of these, 1,468 were application projects and 88 were production ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...