Gifthealth + Occam Health: Transforming Patient Access at Scale

Uniting nationwide digital pharmacy automation with specialty hub expertise to set a new benchmark for U.S. biopharma partners

COLUMBUS, Ohio and STERLING, Va., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifthealth today announced its acquisition of Occam Health Services creating the first-of-its-kind digital pharmacy platform and patient access hub solution fundamentally shifting how biopharma companies accelerate access and value for patients.

Gifthealth is the nation's largest direct-to-patient partner for manufacturers and a pioneer in digital-first brand experiences. Integrating with Occam's high-touch, personalized model positions the combined company to cut through today's fragmented, friction-filled patient journey.

Serving more than six million patients annually across 20 brands - including low-cost therapies at high volumes and lower-volume specialty and rare medicines - Gifthealth + Occam drives new patient access benchmarks:

Dispense rates 50% higher than industry averages 1

than industry averages Refill success 1.5 times national averages 2

national averages Customer satisfaction scores >90% compared to 77% industry-wide 3

compared to 77% industry-wide 95% delivered to doorstep within 1 day vs. 6 days4

The combined organization powers these outcomes with a single partner platform bringing life-science breakthroughs straight to patients with automated prescription routing, direct and partner pharmacy dispensing, real-time pricing transparency, and multi-channel patient engagement.

The Gifthealth solution is customizable to brand-specific business rules and replaces a patchwork of hub vendors. It activates when a prescriber selects the digital pharmacy from any electronic health record dropdown and routes each script to the lowest patient cost in-network option - either a Gifthealth dispensing pharmacy or pharmacy partner.

More than 175,000 prescribers across multiple specialties use the combined company platform to help their patients receive medicines faster and stay on therapy longer.

The new company will be led by a senior team, including Chip Parkinson, a healthcare innovation veteran with leadership roles in pharma, diagnostics, health plans, and Fortune 50 pharmacy benefit consulting.

"Gifthealth and Occam deliver a ready-now digital and human-touch solution built for manufacturers - one that works with established supply chain realities but can also challenge misaligned incentives that lead to high friction for patients," said Parkinson, CEO of Gifthealth. "The combination arrives just as innovators confront a push for direct-to-patient pricing and consumers demanding dramatically improved patient journey and pharmacy experiences."

Gifthealth is available to support biopharma brands in fifty states and Puerto Rico. To discuss how we can help your portfolio, contact maria.miller@gifthealth.com.

"The combination of Gift and Occam is exciting because it merges Gifthealth's rapidly growing, technology-first platform and Occam's high-touch hub expertise to create the industry's largest and most versatile digital access solution," said Neil Vangala, Managing Director, Eir Partners and Director at Gifthealth. "Our ability to serve brands ranging from low-WAC, high volume to higher-WAC, lower volume medicines is a gamechanger for large portfolio manufacturers."

About Gifthealth

Gifthealth is a digital pharmacy and access platform that streamlines prescription fulfillment, reduces total patient out-of-pocket, and improves persistence for biopharma brands and the clinics that serve them. Gifthealth operates dispensing pharmacies and a nationwide partner network to deliver consistent on-therapy outcomes.

About Occam Health Services

Occam Health Services goes beyond standard patient support services. Inspired by Occam's Razor - the idea that the simplest solution is often the best - we cut through healthcare complexity to deliver streamlined access and better outcomes. Our journey began with a vision to transform patient support through the perfect blend of innovative technology and human expertise.

About Eir Partners

Eir Partners Capital, LLC is a private equity company focused exclusively on healthcare technology and tech- enabled services. Eir combines its operational expertise with bottoms up thematic sourcing efforts to accelerate value creation. Since inception, Eir has completed transactions across payer, provider, employer and pharma tech, including leading industry names such as GiftHealth, PharmaForceIQ, Helpware, and ReviveHealth. Targeted stages of investment include growth equity through control buyouts and equity check sizes range from $25 - $100 million.

