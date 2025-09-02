Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Longevity Investors, launched back in 2020 as the first industry event series fully focusing on investors, wants to educate investors and connect them to the leading key opinion leaders in the industry. The vision and ambition of Longevity Investors is to bring more capital into the longevity market. Beyond its flagship gatherings, Longevity Investors sustains dialogue through Longevity Investors News, keeping the community connected to the latest advancements year-round.

Le Grand Belleve Hotel with Yacht Club Gstaad

At the center of this mission stands the flagship Longevity Investors Conference 2025. From 22-25 September 2025, the sixth edition will take place at the five-star hotel Le Grand Bellevue in Gstaad, Switzerland - a discreet alpine setting that combines world-class luxury with the privacy essential for meaningful dialogue. Widely recognized as the most exclusive conference connecting high-level investors with leading scientists, thought leaders, and carefully selected startups in the longevity sector, the Longevity Investors Conference 2025 offers more than content. It delivers an immersive experience where science and capital meet in an intimate, highly curated environment. With the longevity sector projected to surpass $600 billion by 2026, the conference provides a rare opportunity to gain direct insight into one of the fastest-emerging investment markets.

Networking dinner and guest conversations

This year's edition emphasizes depth of dialogue and high-value networking. The program is designed to foster meaningful conversations and trusted relationships, with closed-door roundtables, focused breakout discussions, and tailored one-on-one meetings supported by an enhanced matchmaking platform. Every exchange is carefully crafted to move beyond surface-level insights, giving participants direct access to the people and ideas driving longevity innovation.

LIC 2025 Roundtable Discussion Leaders

Global Perspectives, Global Partnerships

The Longevity Investors Conference 2025 not only features an exceptional lineup of speakers - including Eric Verdin, Jamie Justice, Brad Stanfield, Matt Kaeberlein, Aubrey de Grey, Joe Betts-Lacroix, Sergey Young, David Gobel, Sheila Lirio Marcelo, João Pedro de Magalhães, and Garri Zmudze among other distinguished voices - it also brings together partners and sponsors from across the globe. From the United States and China to Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and Europe, and with representation from Latin America, the conference reflects a truly international movement.

Venture Capital in Longevity: Strategies for Successful investments, Success Stories - Panel Discussion

One of the Longevity Investors Conference's most distinctive features is its speaker-to-attendee ratio. With roughly one speaker for every three to four participants, the ratio at the Longevity Investors Conference 2025 is unique in the industry. This ensures that conversations are not only possible but natural - with speakers fully present on-site, creating rare opportunities for candid discussions and genuine relationships.

Deep conversations with Aubrey de Grey (Founder, President and CSO at LEV Foundation) and David Furman (Associate Professor and Director, Buck Institute AI and Bioinformatics Platform)

Alongside its formal program, the Longevity Investors Conference 2025 offers a series of curated experiences designed to embody the principles of longevity and wellbeing. These include a sunset reception on the Mansard Rooftop terrace overlooking Gstaad, a cable-car ascent to Eggli Mountain for a traditional alpine lunch, and the return of the popular guided hike, combining restorative nature with opportunities for meaningful dialogue. On site, participants will also have access to innovative health and performance sessions such as red light therapy and full-body strength training and running sessions with THE UNIT - underscoring the belief that longevity should not only be discussed, but also lived.

Hike in beautiful Swiss nature

The conference will culminate in an elegant gala dinner, featuring a tombola that reflects the spirit of innovation, longevity, and luxury.

Attendees immersed in brain wellness & relaxation session

"We are building on the momentum of last year's success and are committed to providing an even more impactful platform for fostering collaboration and driving investment in the longevity space," says Marc P. Bernegger, Co-Founder of Longevity Investors.

Longevity Investors' CEO Lucy Kupcova and the founders Marc P. Bernegger and Tobias Reichmuth

His fellow Co-Founder Tobias Reichmuth adds: "The longevity sector is rapidly emerging as one of the most compelling investment themes of our time. Breakthroughs are happening at pace, and the Longevity Investors Conference provides the trusted setting where investors can engage with the leaders shaping this transformative space."

For more details about the Longevity Investors Conference 2025 and to explore the full program, please visit https://www.longevityinvestors.ch/longevity-investors-conference-2025.

SOURCE: Longevity Investors AG

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264718

