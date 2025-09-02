Nobia AB: Nobia appoints Robert Belkic as Interim CFO

Nobia is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Belkic as Interim CFO, effective from October 1st. He succeeds Henrik Skogsfors, who earlier this year announced his decision to leave the company. Henrik will remain available to support a smooth transition.

Robert brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience, including CFO roles and board assignments in international companies. He spent a decade as CFO at the global technology company Hexagon, and prior to that held senior finance positions at several large Swedish corporations.

Robert will be part of Nobia's Executive Leadership Team and will be based at the company's headquarters in Stockholm.

