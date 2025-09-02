Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 662739 | ISIN: SE0000949331 | Ticker-Symbol: NI8
Frankfurt
02.09.25 | 08:03
0,371 Euro
-1,59 % -0,006
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3720,45417:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nobia AB: Nobia appoints Robert Belkic as Interim CFO

Nobia is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Belkic as Interim CFO, effective from October 1st. He succeeds Henrik Skogsfors, who earlier this year announced his decision to leave the company. Henrik will remain available to support a smooth transition.

Robert brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience, including CFO roles and board assignments in international companies. He spent a decade as CFO at the global technology company Hexagon, and prior to that held senior finance positions at several large Swedish corporations.

Robert will be part of Nobia's Executive Leadership Team and will be based at the company's headquarters in Stockholm.

For further information:

Kristoffer Ljungfelt
CEO and President, Nobia
+46 8 440 16 00
kristoffer.ljungfelt@nobia.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.