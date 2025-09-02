SmartKem, Inc.: Smartkem Engages Anthony Amato to Support Specific Strategic Initiatives

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem (Nasdaq: SMTK), which is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor technology, today announced that it has engaged Anthony Amato and his firm, Bridge Associates International Pharmaceutical Consulting (BAIPC), to support specific strategic initiatives in support of the Company's long-term growth initiatives.

Mr. Amato brings extensive executive and consulting experience in the life sciences and technology sectors. He is the founder and principal of BAIPC, which provides strategic advisory services in corporate governance, compliance, and business development. He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM), a Nasdaq listed company, which recently completed a successful transaction with Streamex Exchange Corporation. Mr. Amato still serves on the Board of Directors of BSGM.



Through BAIPC, Mr. Amato will provide advice and guidance on a non-exclusive basis to Smartkem's leadership team on evaluating and executing certain strategic opportunities and industry partnerships.

"I am delighted to welcome Anthony and BAIPC as strategic advisors to Smartkem," said Ian Jenks, Chairman and CEO of Smartkem. "Anthony brings a proven track record of delivering value through strategic business development, and his expertise will be invaluable as we pursue opportunities to expand Smartkem's market position."

"I am excited to join Smartkem at a time of significant opportunity," said Mr. Amato. "Smartkem's semiconductor platform has the potential to change the world of electronics and transform the display industry, and BAIPC will work closely with the Company to evaluate certain strategic opportunities that could enhance shareholder value."

This engagement underscores Smartkem's commitment to executing on its operational strategy while evaluating pathways to accelerate value creation for its shareholders.

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistors developed using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Our TRUFLEX® semiconductor polymers enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost, high-performance displays. Our semiconductor platform can be used in a range of display technologies including MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED, as well as in applications in advanced computer and AI chip packaging, sensors, and logic.??

Smartkem designs and develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and provides prototyping services at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) in Sedgefield, UK. It operates a field application office in Hsinchu, Taiwan, close to collaboration partner, The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). Smartkem is developing a commercial-scale production process and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools to demonstrate the commercial viability of manufacturing a new generation of displays using its materials.??

The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 140 granted patents across 17 patent families, 14 pending patents and 40 codified trade secrets.

On August 28, 2025, the company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized management to consider and pursue strategic alternatives involving the company.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.?

About Bridge Associates International Pharmaceutical Consulting (BAIPC)

Bridge Associates International Pharmaceutical Consulting (BAIPC), founded by Anthony Amato, provides strategic advisory services to companies in the life sciences, healthcare, and technology sectors. The firm specializes in compliance, corporate governance, and strategic business development, supporting clients in navigating complex challenges and driving growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Smartkem, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the pursuit of strategic alternatives and the type, timing and consideration to be received by Smartkem or its stockholders in any strategic transaction that may occur. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control, including the ability of Smartkem to locate and consummate a strategic transaction on acceptable terms, if at all, and the timing of any such transaction that may occur or whether any such transaction that is consummated will result in an increase in stockholder value. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.??

