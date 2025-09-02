Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: A3D69V | ISIN: SE0020050417 | Ticker-Symbol: BWJ
Tradegate
02.09.25 | 14:35
29,240 Euro
-1,28 % -0,380
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLIDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,06029,25017:51
29,06029,25017:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2025 14:15 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boliden AB: Application for mining concession for Laver granted

Boliden's application for a mining concession for the Laver deposit has today been granted by the Swedish Mining Authority. The concession grants the right to extract copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum.

"We naturally welcome this news. The Laver deposit has the potential to make a substantial contribution, particularly to Europe's copper supply. Further development of the Laver deposit will now commence, including additional exploration, technical studies, and environmental investigations", says Stefan Romedahl, Director of Boliden Mines.

In addition to a mining concession, an environmental permit, including a Natura 2000 permit, is also required before a final investment decision can be made. The decision to grant the mining concession application can be appealed to the government within three weeks.

Boliden publishes information regarding mineral resources and mineral reserves at: https://www.boliden.com/operations/exploration/mineral-reserves-and-mineral-resources/

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 70 453 65 88

klas.nilsson@boliden.com

Metals for generations to come

Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals and, guided by our values care, courage and responsibility, we operate within exploration, mines, smelters and recycling. We are around 8,000 employees and have annual revenues of approximately SEK 90 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ Stockholm.

www.boliden.com


