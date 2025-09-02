Boliden AB: Application for mining concession for Laver granted

Boliden's application for a mining concession for the Laver deposit has today been granted by the Swedish Mining Authority. The concession grants the right to extract copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum.

"We naturally welcome this news. The Laver deposit has the potential to make a substantial contribution, particularly to Europe's copper supply. Further development of the Laver deposit will now commence, including additional exploration, technical studies, and environmental investigations", says Stefan Romedahl, Director of Boliden Mines.

In addition to a mining concession, an environmental permit, including a Natura 2000 permit, is also required before a final investment decision can be made. The decision to grant the mining concession application can be appealed to the government within three weeks.

Boliden publishes information regarding mineral resources and mineral reserves at: https://www.boliden.com/operations/exploration/mineral-reserves-and-mineral-resources/

