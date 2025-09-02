Kerecis highlights intact fish-skin grafts, offering clinicians sustainable, science-backed solutions for wound and tissue repair care.

Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of sustainably sourced fish skin in cellular therapy and tissue regeneration, will present its clinically proven fish-skin graft technology at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC Fall) 2025, taking place September 3 6 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. The company will host an educational symposium, cultural event, and interactive sessions. Kerecis will exhibit at booth 501.

Kerecis® Meshed GraftGuide

In addition to showcasing its Shield and MariGen wound and tissue repair products, Kerecis will feature the latest data from the Odinn Trial, a groundbreaking randomized controlled trial of 255 patients across 15 centers and four countries. Focused on diabetic foot ulcers with exposed bone or tendon (University of Texas grades 2 and 3), the study found that 66% more relative wounds healed at 16 weeks with Kerecis fish-skin grafts than with standard of care. Visitors will also experience Kerecis' new volcano-themed booth design, symbolizing the transformative power of Icelandic nature and the regenerative potential of lava, an inspiration that parallels the healing properties of Kerecis' intact fish-skin technology.

"Our mission is to provide clinicians with solutions that combine clinical effectiveness with sustainability," said Coloplast EVP of Wound and Tissue Repair Fertram Sigurjonsson, Founder and CEO of Kerecis. "We're excited to translate years of bench research into sessions that demonstrate how our intact fish-skin grafts are redefining tissue regeneration pathways for complex wounds."

Educational Symposium: Current on Care

At a symposium entitled "Current of Care: Navigating Patient Access and Documentation Demands for Success with Fish Skin" on September 4, Dr. John Lantis, Chairman of the Kerecis Scientific Advisory Board, will moderate a discussion with Kathleen Schaum, MS, and Mark Suski, MD. The session will provide practical guidance for clinicians seeking to integrate fish-skin grafts into treatment protocols while navigating access and reimbursement requirements.

Taste of Iceland

On September 5th from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, Kerecis will host its premier educational event "Taste of Iceland", a gathering that blends cultural discovery with clinical learning. Dr. John Lantis will review findings from the largest randomized controlled trial of a skin substitute for diabetic foot ulcers with exposed bone or tendon, as well as highlight current research initiatives involving intact fish-skin grafts. Alongside the presentation, attendees can enjoy Icelandic delicacies, connecting the company's roots with its mission to provide natural and effective solutions for tissue regeneration.

Poster Presentations

Kerecis will feature 18 posters detailing advancements in fish-skin graft applications across a multitude of models, taking place September 5, at 6:15-7:30 PM, in Augustus III in Caesars Palace. Presentations include:

Rene Amaya, MD, Intact Fish Skin Grafts for Treatment of Complex Wounds in Premature Neonates and Hospitalized Infants

Mary Hanley, DO, Healing complex surgical wounds with Icelandic Cod Fish Skin Grafts

Roxana Reyna, NP, The Innovative Use of Intact Fish Skin Graft in Managing Atypical Wounds in Pre-Term Neonates

Michael McPhee, MD, Reconstruction of a Malignant Melanoma Defect with Kerecis Marigen: A Case Report

Randy Semma, DPM, Split Thickness Skin Grafts with Transmetatarsal Amputation

Gregory Sheremeta, DPM, Advanced limb salvage techniques in an acute diabetic necrotizing soft tissue infection with exposed calcaneus. Utilizing an Icelandic fish skin substitute and adjunctive NPWT with static external circular offloading.

Mark Suski, MD, Successful Salvage of a Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt Utilizing Fish Skin Xenograft: A Unique Case Report

Rimvydas Statkus, DPM,

Polymicrobial Bacterial Contamination of Complex Wounds Successfully Healed with Chlorhexidine Gluconate and Fish Skin Graft: Multiple Case Series.

The Use of Micronized Fish Skin Graft in Various Anatomical Wounds for Successful Limb Salvage: Multiple Case Series

Patrick McEneaney, DPM, Management of a Wound Dehiscence with Fish Skin Graft after a Large Mass Excision in the Foot

Peter Lovato, DPM, Fish Skin Graft Used as a Bridge Therapy to Qualify Patients as a Candidate for Split Thickness Skin Graft: A Case Series

Michael Romberg, MD,

Fish skin is a Superior Acellular Dermal Matrix for the Treatment of Donor Site Management in Split Thickness Skin Grafts

Fish skin is a superior acellular dermal matrix for the treatment of Radiation Injury from cancer treatment

Surgical Management of Large Mass Excisions with Novel Fish Skin Graft for Prevention of Seroma Formation Successful Healing Time

Ian Barron, DPM,

Staged Reconstruction of Complex Foot Ulcers Using Acellular Fish Skin Graft Prior to Split-Thickness Skin Grafting

Addressing Residual Tissue Voids in Lower Extremity Wounds with Acellular Piscine Skin Substitute Graft

Acellular Fish Skin as a Biologic Bridge to Split Thickness Skin Grafting in Staged Closure of Open Midfoot Amputations

Atif Baqai, MD, Novel Application of Fish Skin Grafts in Complex Calf Wound Post-Radiation Treatment of Basal Cell Carcinoma

About Kerecis

Kerecis, founded by Fertram Sigurjonsson, develops fish skin and fatty acid products for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration, and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body's own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish-skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the skin's original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity, and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies show that Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competitors. Kerecis is the only global manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish-skin and is the fastest growing company in the U.S. biologics skin market. Products include SurgiBind®/SuriClose®, GraftGuide®, MariGen®, and Shield for various medical applications. Committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Kerecis uses sustainably sourced Icelandic fish processed with renewable energy. Kerecis is a part of Coloplast, a leading supplier of intimate healthcare products. For more information about Kerecis and its clinical research, visit www.kerecis.com.

