Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
ASSE International, Inc.: ASSE Study Abroad Opportunities for High School Students

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Qualified high school students are offered a unique opportunity to explore the world by spending an academic year, semester or summer in Europe, Asia, North or South America, Australia or South Africa as part of the ASSE International Student Exchange Program. A non-profit, public benefit organization, ASSE is dedicated to promoting closer ties of friendship between the United States and other countries by fostering intercultural understanding through youth exchange programs.

Exchange Students in France May 2025

Exchange Students in France May 2025

Students, 15 to 18 years old, qualify on the basis of academic performance, character references, and a genuine desire to experience life abroad with a volunteer host family. Prior knowledge of the host country's language is not a requirement. Scholarships are available and are based on academic performance, leadership skills, and financial need.

Families abroad are carefully screened, and students do not need to know the language of the host country prior to departure, but will acquire the language skills through experiencing the day-to-day local culture and attending regular high school classes along with their new teenage friends.

ASSE also provides the experience of a lifetime to American families who are interested in hosting an international student from Spain, Italy, Germany, Ukraine, Thailand, Japan, and many other countries. These exceptional young students will attend the local American high school for an academic year or semester.

Students or families interested in learning more about becoming an ASSE exchange student or host family should contact ASSE at 1-800-736-1760, visit www.studyabroad.asse.com or send an email to outbund@asse.com.

Founded in the 1930s by the Swedish Ministry of Education, ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is a non-profit, public benefit organization dedicated to fostering global understanding, cultural exchange, and personal growth through international exchange opportunities. With more than nine decades of experience, ASSE International has become a trusted leader in student exchange worldwide. For more information, visit ASSE.com.

Contact Information

Bodil Dencker
Director of Operations
bodil@asse.com
949.494.4100

.

SOURCE: ASSE International, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/asse-study-abroad-opportunities-for-high-school-students-1066895

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
