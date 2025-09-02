Experiential Design Gets an Upgrade: thestudio North America Debuts With Global Reach

Built on decades of event leadership, thestudio introduces a one-stop model for immersive, large-scale experiences across North America and beyond

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / A new chapter in global events and experiential design industry begins with the unveiling of thestudio North America, a full-service creative agency specializing in creative strategy, event curation and design, brand activations, immersive experiences, in-house design and fabrication, event production, and furniture and decor rentals. Bringing all of these capabilities together under one roof is rare in the industry, giving clients a seamless, fully integrated partner for every stage of an event or brand activation. By uniting all of these capabilities under one roof, thestudio delivers a rare, fully integrated approach that meets the needs of today's most ambitious events, from North America to international destinations.

Backed by more than 35 years as a trusted leader in branded activations and live events, thestudio enters a new era with a broadened vision, global partnerships, and an expanded leadership team that reflects the evolving demands of today's international event landscape.

At the helm are Co-Presidents David Ott and Christian Storck-Petersen, who bring decades of leadership across hospitality, events, and operations. Their leadership is propelling thestudio toward a new standard of excellence, with expanded expertise and a culture designed to support national clients seeking impactful, fully integrated experiences.

"Our foundation in Las Vegas has positioned us to expand our capabilities worldwide," said Ott. "We are committed to building authentic partnerships and producing experiences that resonate from local communities to national stages to international audiences."

The leadership team represents a decisive new era. Ott brings more than 25 years of revenue-driven leadership across brands like Freeman, PSAV, and IHG, while Storck-Petersen offers 30 years of entrepreneurial and executive experience with companies such as The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Cedar Fair Parks, and Davidson Hospitality Group. Together, they set a new benchmark for operational excellence, creativity, and integrity.

"thestudio is designed for today's landscape of large-scale, multi-market events," added Storck-Petersen. "With our combined expertise in hospitality, operations, and entertainment, we are committed to delivering seamless, high-impact experiences for clients across North America and internationally."

To extend its national footprint, thestudio North America has formed strategic partnerships with global industry giants across the immersive technology, destination management, and creative agency sectors. These collaborations expand thestudio's bandwidth to deliver integrated solutions that combine creative ideation, design, fabrication, entertainment, and production for clients anywhere in the world.

thestudio's mission is to inspire stories, craft experiences, and create unforgettable moments, partnering with clients to bring event visions to life authentically, creatively, and at scale. For more information, visit www.thestudiousa.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Victoria Walker, Victori Solutions

Victoria@victorisolutions.com, (949) 239-9220

SOURCE: thestudio North America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/experiential-design-gets-an-upgrade-th%c4%93studio-north-america-debuts-1067638