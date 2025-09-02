Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc - Anglian Water confirms first £300 million tranche of £500 million equity injection

02 September 2025

Consistent with our announcement of 23 May 2025, Anglian Water's shareholders have now injected £300m of equity into the group. The cash has been flowed down the group structure to Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing plc (the borrowing entity at midco which also includes Osprey Acquisitions Ltd), where it will be used to repay the £240m 4% bond which matures in March 2026, as well as repayment of drawn bank revolving credit facilities. The remaining £200m balance of committed shareholder funding will be provided to the Group by early June 2026.

