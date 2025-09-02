Proteintech, a global leader in antibodies and life science solutions, today announced the launch of Able AI, a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence tool that is now available on ptglab.com.

Finding the most suitable antibodies from the vast pool of potential products is a challenge. Able helps scientists pinpoint the right antibody based on their research needs, while also providing all relevant information and associated scientific knowledge. In addition, it offers detailed guidance on product specific experimental procedures, significantly reducing the time spent on planning and product selection.

This release follows Proteintech's successful introduction of 3D Epitope Mapping earlier this year, which advanced researchers' ability to visualize antibody binding sites through experimental and AI-powered modelling. This capability reduces guesswork and trial-and-error, enabling scientists to better design experiments and develop products with greater precision.

"Able represents the next phase in our mission to empower scientists," said Dr. Jason Li, CEO of Proteintech. "Building on the success of our 3D Epitope Mapping platform, Able delivers tailored product recommendations and experimental design support, allowing researchers to focus more on their cutting-edge discoveries. Proteintech strives to push boundaries in the reagent world for better science and better service for every customer.

Able is available immediately and free to use at ptglab.com or directly at www.ptglab.com/Able.

About Proteintech

Proteintech Group Inc., founded in 2001, is a leading manufacturer of antibodies, proteins, nanobodies, and immunoassays. Proteintech has the largest proprietary portfolio of self-manufactured antibodies covering two-thirds of the human proteome. Proteintech offers antibodies, proteins and immunoassays across research areas with over 300,000 products cited. In addition, Proteintech produces cytokines, growth factors and other proteins that are human expressed, bioactive and cGMP-grade. Proteintech sites are ISO13485 and ISO9001 accredited.

For more information, visit ptglab.com.

