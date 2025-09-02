Anzeige
02.09.2025 17:36 Uhr
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 August 2025, its investments were as follows:

Company

% of total net assets

Greencoat UK Wind

6.7%

SSE

6.2%

Clearway Energy A Class

5.9%

Northland Power

5.5%

RWE

5.3%

Grenergy Renovables

4.8%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

4.7%

NextEnergy Solar Fund

4.0%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT

4.0%

Bonheur

3.9%

National Grid

3.8%

Drax Group

3.6%

Foresight Solar Fund

3.6%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

3.3%

iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC

2.6%

iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF

2.6%

Cadeler

2.3%

The Renewables Infrastructure Group

2.3%

GCP Infrastructure Investments

2.1%

Greencoat Renewable

1.7%

Fastned

1.7%

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income

1.4%

Polaris Renewable Energy

1.3%

AES

1.3%

Vanguard UK Gilt UCITS ETF

1.2%

Serena Energia

1.1%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

0.9%

MPC Energy Solutions

0.7%

Scatec Solar

0.6%

Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables

0.5%

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure

0.5%

Boralex

0.5%

7C Solarparken

0.4%

US Solar Fund

0.3%

Westbridge Renewable Energy

0.2%

Cash/Net Current Assets

8.5%

At close of business on 31 August 2025, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown

% of total net assets

Yieldcos & investment companies

30.6%

Renewable energy developers

24.8%

Renewable focused utilities

7.5%

Biomass generation and production

3.6%

Electricity networks

3.8%

Renewable technology and service

2.3%

Renewable financing and energy efficiency

10.8%

Renewable Fuels and Charging

1.7%

Fixed Interest Securities

6.4%

Cash/Net Current Assets

8.5%

Geographical Allocation

% of total net assets

United Kingdom

32.7%

Europe (ex UK)

20.6%

Global

23.4%

North America

11.7%

Latin America

3.1%

Cash/Net Current Assets

8.5%


