Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 August 2025, its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.7% SSE 6.2% Clearway Energy A Class 5.9% Northland Power 5.5% RWE 5.3% Grenergy Renovables 4.8% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 4.7% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.0% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT 4.0% Bonheur 3.9% National Grid 3.8% Drax Group 3.6% Foresight Solar Fund 3.6% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 3.3% iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC 2.6% iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF 2.6% Cadeler 2.3% The Renewables Infrastructure Group 2.3% GCP Infrastructure Investments 2.1% Greencoat Renewable 1.7% Fastned 1.7% Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income 1.4% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.3% AES 1.3% Vanguard UK Gilt UCITS ETF 1.2% Serena Energia 1.1% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.9% MPC Energy Solutions 0.7% Scatec Solar 0.6% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 0.5% Foresight Environmental Infrastructure 0.5% Boralex 0.5% 7C Solarparken 0.4% US Solar Fund 0.3% Westbridge Renewable Energy 0.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 8.5%

At close of business on 31 August 2025, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 30.6% Renewable energy developers 24.8% Renewable focused utilities 7.5% Biomass generation and production 3.6% Electricity networks 3.8% Renewable technology and service 2.3% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 10.8% Renewable Fuels and Charging 1.7% Fixed Interest Securities 6.4% Cash/Net Current Assets 8.5%