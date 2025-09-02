Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
September 02
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 August 2025, its investments were as follows:
Company
% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind
6.7%
SSE
6.2%
Clearway Energy A Class
5.9%
Northland Power
5.5%
RWE
5.3%
Grenergy Renovables
4.8%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
4.7%
NextEnergy Solar Fund
4.0%
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT
4.0%
Bonheur
3.9%
National Grid
3.8%
Drax Group
3.6%
Foresight Solar Fund
3.6%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
3.3%
iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC
2.6%
iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF
2.6%
Cadeler
2.3%
The Renewables Infrastructure Group
2.3%
GCP Infrastructure Investments
2.1%
Greencoat Renewable
1.7%
Fastned
1.7%
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income
1.4%
Polaris Renewable Energy
1.3%
AES
1.3%
Vanguard UK Gilt UCITS ETF
1.2%
Serena Energia
1.1%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
0.9%
MPC Energy Solutions
0.7%
Scatec Solar
0.6%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
0.5%
Foresight Environmental Infrastructure
0.5%
Boralex
0.5%
7C Solarparken
0.4%
US Solar Fund
0.3%
Westbridge Renewable Energy
0.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets
8.5%
At close of business on 31 August 2025, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
Sector Breakdown
% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies
30.6%
Renewable energy developers
24.8%
Renewable focused utilities
7.5%
Biomass generation and production
3.6%
Electricity networks
3.8%
Renewable technology and service
2.3%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency
10.8%
Renewable Fuels and Charging
1.7%
Fixed Interest Securities
6.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets
8.5%
Geographical Allocation
% of total net assets
United Kingdom
32.7%
Europe (ex UK)
20.6%
Global
23.4%
North America
11.7%
Latin America
3.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets
8.5%