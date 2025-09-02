Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2025 17:38 Uhr
Wellows Introduces Quick Wins in KIVA 7-Day SEO Strategy in 30 Seconds

Wellows' KIVA AI SEO Agent adds Quick Wins, enabling marketers to generate a 7-day SEO strategy in just 30 seconds with competitor insights and fresh content ideas.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Wellows, the Dubai-based company pioneering the future of the autonomous marketer, announced the launch of Quick Wins last week, the latest feature added to its AI SEO agent, KIVA.

Quick Wins enables marketers to generate a 7-day SEO content strategy in just 30 seconds, further extending KIVA's capabilities beyond existing features such as SERP visibility analysis, hidden gems detection, multi-LLM optimization, and brand-guided content creation.

KIVA's Quick Wins feature eliminates the manual work behind SEO planning by automatically detecting competitors. It automatically identifies real competitors for any domain, highlights the content gaps where rivals are ranking and the brand is not, and surfaces them as SEO-aligned, suggested titles for content strategy. With one click, each title expands into long-form content in just 20 minutes.

"KIVA was already helping marketers unify insights and execute strategies faster," said Masab Gadit, CEO & Founder of Wellows. "Quick Wins builds on that foundation by giving users instant, competitor-driven opportunities. It's about moving closer to our vision of the autonomous marketer-where strategy, execution, and optimization happen seamlessly with AI."

The Quick Wins process is designed to be straightforward:

  1. Add a domain (e.g., example).

  2. KIVA auto-detects five competitors.

  3. Content gaps are identified-topics competitors rank for but the brand does not.

  4. Editable, SEO-aligned titles are presented, sorted by search volume.

  5. With one click, a title is expanded into long-form content in 20 minutes.

In KIVA by Wellows, Quick Wins suggestions refresh every 24 hours, keeping strategies aligned with live search results and market movements.

Audience-specific benefits include:

  • Agencies: Deliver data-backed strategies that retain clients.

  • Startups: Scale marketing without expanding headcount.

  • Freelancers: Ensure consistent delivery with daily refreshed ideas.

  • Consultants: Provide enterprise clients with transparent, competitor-driven strategies.

With Quick Wins, KIVA continues to evolve from an advanced SEO agent into a true autonomous marketing partner, bridging the gap between research, strategy, and execution.

About Wellows

Wellows is a Dubai-based company building AI agents to simplify and accelerate inbound marketing. Its flagship AI SEO agent, KIVA, integrates features such as content clustering, SERP visibility, automated brief generation, and multi-LLM optimization. With the introduction of Quick Wins in KIVA, Wellows is advancing its mission to create the autonomous marketer-a future where marketing is fully strategized, executed, and optimized by AI.

Media Contact

Organization: Wellows
Contact Person Name: Masab Gadit
Website: https://wellows.com/
Email: media@wellows.com
Contact Number: +971557375697
Address: A1-UG-001, IFZA Dubai - Building A1, Dubai Silicon Oasis
City: Dubai
Country: United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Wellows



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/wellows-introduces-quick-wins-in-kiva-7-day-seo-strategy-in-30-se-1067746

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
