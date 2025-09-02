Releaf Dispensary Ltd: Releaf Acquires Domain Releaf.com for £110,000

Releaf Acquires Domain Releaf.com for £110,000 to Support Long Term Growth.

The UK's fastest-growing medicinal cannabis clinic begins international strategy with further online investment.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND AND LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Releaf, the UK's fastest-growing medicinal cannabis clinic, has acquired the domain Releaf.com for £110,000 as part of its global expansion strategy. The move comes as the company overtakes £2.1 million in monthly revenue and prepares to take its proven healthcare model to international markets.

Releaf's technology platform, fully integrated with the NHS Spine, now serves over 300,000 unique website visitors monthly. The platform uses AI-assisted triage to match patients with specialist prescribers and delivers doctor-led care directly to patients' doors, effectively removing traditional barriers to access.

Jon Dunn, Marketing Director at Releaf, explains, "Releaf.com is our launchpad for global growth. This isn't just a domain, it's our passport to every market we enter. It gives us instant credibility, makes our brand unforgettable, and ensures patients worldwide know exactly where to find us."

The company has achieved significant growth in the UK market, onboarding over 120 new patients daily and conducting more than 300 consultations each day. This momentum is driving substantial expansion, with plans to double clinical operations month-on-month to reach over 6,000 initial consultation slots per month by year end.

Having demonstrated its approach works in the UK's highly regulated healthcare environment, Releaf is now positioning its technology-led model for international rollout. The company is targeting markets where patients face similar structural challenges in accessing cannabinoid healthcare.

Releaf continues to reinvest into clinician onboarding, patient support, and platform enhancements, ensuring high standards of care while building capacity for international expansion. With European operations already underway, the company is well-positioned to become a leading provider of regulated cannabinoid healthcare globally.

About Releaf

Launched in 2024, Releaf Dispensary Ltd the UK's fastest-growing and most-trusted* medical cannabis clinic, serving patients through its advanced healthtech platform. With a prescriber network of over 40 specialists, we deliver evidence-based cannabinoid care directly to patients' homes through tailored treatment plans. Fully integrated with NHS systems, Releaf has transformed access to medicinal cannabis treatment in the UK and is now expanding internationally. *According to Trustpilot.

Media Contact: Sophie Stephen, Marketing Manager, sophie.stephen@releaf.co.uk

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Releaf Dispensary Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/releaf-acquires-domain-releaf.com-for-%c2%a3110-000-1067754