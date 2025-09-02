Elevation Point Announces Strategic Collaboration with Goldman Sachs to Help Elite Partner Firms Thrive in Independence

The collaboration spans custody, asset management, lending, trading, and capital markets, enabling Elevation Point to deliver differentiated solutions tailored to the complex needs of elite partner teams and their sophisticated clients.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Point, a growth accelerator and minority stake partner for independent advisors, today announced a strategic collaboration with Goldman Sachs to offer its partner firms access to Goldman Sachs' banking and lending, trading, asset management and capital markets capabilities. The collaboration also expands an existing agreement with Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions ("GSCS"), a modern custodial provider for independent advisors, which will now serve as a key custodian for Elevation Point.

Elevation Point's minority stake partnership model empowers entrepreneurial advisors to retain their independence while gaining access to capital, strategic guidance and essential growth resources. The collaboration with Goldman Sachs enhances this offering, broadening Elevation Point's suite of services for clients with sophisticated needs. Under the agreement, Goldman Sachs will serve as a primary provider of lending, direct indexing and open-architecture custom models to Elevation Point and will play a core role in delivering fixed income SMAs, custody and capital markets services. Together, the firms will deliver customized solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of leading independent advisors and their sophisticated clients.

"From day one, our mission has been to support the top independent advisors and build a strategic ecosystem that empowers them to serve clients with freedom, flexibility, and scale," said Jim Dickson, Founding Partner and CEO of Elevation Point. "Goldman Sachs brings world-class capabilities and a deep expertise of the wealth marketplace. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver tailored solutions and solve the complex challenges facing today's most sophisticated advisory teams and their clients."

This strategic collaboration will significantly expand Elevation Point's suite of open-architecture investment solutions customized to RIA teams' investment views and client needs, strengthen and diversify its family office solutions, and streamline the integration and onboarding of high-performing advisory teams, further positioning the firm for accelerated growth and long-term success.

"Goldman Sachs' deep institutional expertise across investment management, banking, and capital markets, combined with Elevation Point's seasoned leadership team and differentiated partnership model, equips our partner firms with the industry-leading resources they need to grow and excel," said Mark Penske, Founding Partner and Chairman of the Board at Elevation Point.

"Elevation Point is one of the most dynamic and innovative firms in the RIA industry. Both of our firms have invested in the talent and infrastructure to offer a differentiated, digital-forward custody solution with a streamlined integration and onboarding process for independent advisors and we look forward to extending our partnership," said Jeremy Eisenstein, Head of RIA Custody, Global Banking & Markets at Goldman Sachs.

"Goldman Sachs is particularly well suited to serve independent fiduciary-led advisors focused on creating better investment outcomes for their clients," said Greg Wilson, Co-Head of US Third Party Wealth at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. "With our focus on helping RIAs deliver scalable, sophisticated, personalized investment portfolios, we are excited to partner with Elevation Point to provide unique solutions to a rapidly growing segment in wealth management."

About Elevation Point

Elevation Point is a wealth management firm focused on bringing together industry-leading independent advisors through minority stake partnerships with RIAs and advisors transitioning to independence. Distinguishing ourselves as accelerators in a landscape of aggregators, our growth partnership model empowers advisors to retain control over their futures, with our support. With a core focus on advisor values and clients' evolving needs, our mission is simple: to elevate the entire industry to higher ground.

For more information, please visit elevationpoint.com, and for the latest updates, follow Elevation Point on LinkedIn.

Elevation Point Wealth Partners, LLC ("Elevation Point") is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Elevation Point, including its services and fees, can be found in its Form ADV, which is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

About Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions

Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions ("GSCS") provides custody, clearing, and other brokerage services to clients of Elevation Point. Elevation Point and GSCS are separate, unaffiliated entities. This strategic collaboration does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation of Elevation Point's investment advisory services by GSCS, nor of GSCS's services by Elevation Point. The selection of a custodian is an important decision, and clients should consider all relevant factors.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), delivering investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets. Goldman Sachs Asset Management is a leading investor across fixed income, liquidity, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. Goldman Sachs oversees approximately $3.2 trillion in assets under supervision as of March 31, 2025. Follow us on LinkedIn.

